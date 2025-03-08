Princess Anne shows off £10k engagement ring in iconic portrait

In honour of International Women's Day, the Royal Family's official Instagram page shared a series of portraits of the ladies of the clan.

The collection of striking photos included portraits of Queen Camilla, the late Queens Elizabeth II, Victoria and Alexandra and Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, but it was the portrait of Princess Anne that grabbed our attention.

In the beautiful photo, taken in 1980, the then-30-year-old Princess gazes into the distance.

© Instagram Princess Anne photographed in 1980

While she looks wonderful in the candid photos, with her hair lightly dishevelled, it's her engagement ring from her ex-husband, Mark Phillips, that takes centre stage.

Valued at around £10,000 the sparkling ring features a central sapphire flanked by diamonds and was given to Princess Anne in May 1973.

While sapphire engagement rings are a popular choice with royals, with Prince William giving Princess Kate his mothers, Princess Diana's blue-stoned ring, Princess Anne was among the first to wear a coloured engagement ring.

© Samir Hussein Princess Kate has a sapphire engagement ring too

Princess Anne clearly prefers a blue stone, because her second husband also got down on one knee, proffering a sapphire ring, also surrounded by diamonds.

Of her ring choice, Max Stone at Seven Stone says: "It's interesting that Princess Anne received sapphire engagement rings rather than traditional diamond rings.

Princess Anne wearing her second engagement ring

"Blue sapphires are often linked to people who are respectful, loyal, hardworking, and honest, which only makes these rings even more special, and this perhaps could have meant something to Princess Anne."

Of the enduring popularity of blue royal engagement rings, Max adds: "It's clear royal family are huge fans of sapphires, a stone which is traditionally believed to attract abundance and blessings.

"Historically it has been used to protect against negative energies, as well as calm the mind, strengthen intuition, and invite spiritual clarity, so it's no wonder the royal ladies love them."

According to fellow jeweller Ingle & Rhode, who have sadly now shut their doors, royal blue sapphires have ancient links to the highest celestial faith and hope. "More modern significance revolves around protection and good fortune. This means anyone wearing a sapphire engagement ring is said to have deep links to spirituality which ensures a safe and protected marriage."

Perhaps the protected marriage meaning is why Princess Anne's second engagement ring bore a striking resemblance to her first one.

