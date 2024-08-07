Royal wedding guests in bump-skimming dresses: Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie & more

Finding a wedding guest outfit carries a significant amount of pressure when you are a royal. Never mind the standard wedding guest protocol around not wearing black or white, the likes of the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh are also subject to royal protocol making dressing a bump even more complicated.
Prince William's wife and her sister Pippa Middleton are among the best-dressed royals who have nailed finding a chic look that accentuates their blossoming baby bumps - no mean feat when taking into account how much a woman's body changes every day during pregnancy.
Join HELLO! in revisiting the best pregnant royal wedding guest looks that provide inspiration for mums-to-be attending weddings this summer…
The Princess of Wales, 2013
A newly-married Kate looked radiant at William van Cutsem and Rosie Ruck Keene's wedding as she wore a polka dot bump-enhancing from 2013's hottest highstreet brand - Topshop. The crew neck number was teamed with a feathered white Vivien Sheriff hat and a cropped black jacket.
The Duchess of Edinburgh, 2007
Duchess Sophie was pregnant with James, Earl of Wessex when she attended Louis Buckworth and Chloe Delevingne's wedding in a satin sleeveless shift dress. The retro patterned number was styled with burgundy patent heels to match her hat.
Zara Tindall, 2018
Zara Tindall served a bold teal maternity look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding Zara, who was carrying her second child Lena at the time, styled out an embroidered coat dress with bold deep blue heels and a matching fascinator.
Pippa Middleton, 2018
The Princess of Wales' sister Pippa was also spotted in 2018 ahead of the birth of her son Arthur at the nuptials of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank. She looked lovely in an unusual bottle green dress with long sleeves and a turtle neck.
Countess Spencer, 2012
The now ex-wife of Charles Spencer was seen at Emily McCorquodale and James Hutt's 2012 nuptials in an on-trend midnight blue lace bodycon dress teamed with black accessories.
Princess Anne, 1981
The King's sister Princess Anne made a statement at her then-sister-in-law's do in 1981 sporting a white caped coat dress with a psychedelic printed headscarf ahead of the birth of Zara Tindall.
Meghan Markle, 2018
Though she hid it well, the Duchess of Sussex was in fact pregnant with Prince Archie at Princess Eugenie's wedding. She glowed in a navy midi coat dress from Givenchy with a matching fascinator and suede heels.
