Royal engagement rings ranked by price: Princess Kate's £390k sapphire, Princess Eugenie's rare £120k rock & more

In January 2018, Buckingham Palace shared the happy news that Jack Brooksbank had proposed to Princess Eugenie during a trip to Nicaragua.

He admitted he didn't present her with a ring at the time, as they went home and designed it together. The businessman told the BBC during their engagement interview: "I found a ring in a jeweller, and then proposed to Eugenie without it. We came back and designed the ring with diamonds around it."

Her gold band features a rare oval-cut Padparadscha sapphire surrounded by a halo of diamonds and flanked by two further pear-shaped diamonds – a style much like her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York's cluster ring.

According to the Natural Sapphire Company: "Padparadscha sapphires are one of the rarest of sapphires. These extremely rare stones are unknown to most, but when discovered usually become an absolute favorite. They are strikingly beautiful and almost no other coloured stone compares to this unique mix of pink and orange." Eugenie's ring is estimated to be worth between £100,000 to £120,000.