Royal engagement rings ranked by price: Princess Kate's £390k sapphire, Princess Eugenie's rare £120k rock & more

After Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice's engagements were announced, Buckingham Palace released details of their rings.
While they often explain the history and sentimental meanings behind the royal rocks, they never release their worth. Thanks to a beady-eyed expert from Jewellers Est 1897, The Diamond Pro and other engagement ring specialists, we've discovered the estimated costs of the Princess of Wales' inherited sapphire, Princess Anne's two rocks and more.
Take a look at the most expensive royal engagement rings ranked by price…
Princess Anne - £25k
Back in May 1973, the Queen's daughter was given a sapphire and diamond ring by Captain Mark Phillips. The couple got married in November 1973 before getting divorced in 1992.
Anne later married Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992 after he popped the question with a vintage ring featuring an oval cabochon sapphire that is flanked by diamonds.
Engagement ring specialist Max Stone at Seven Stone estimated her first jewel was worth around £10,000, while her second is valued at £25,000.
Sarah Ferguson - £70k
Prince Andrew proposed to Sarah Ferguson in 1986 with a rare Burmese ruby surrounded by ten glittering diamonds, which was reportedly inspired by Sarah's fiery hair. The stones form a flower pattern, much like her daughter Princess Eugenie's ring.
At the time, Sarah's beloved ring cost around £25,000, but inflation and the sentimental backstory mean it could be valued in the region of £70,000.
Princess Beatrice - £78k
When Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi popped the question to Princess Beatrice, he presented the royal with a stunning 3.5-carat gem with a reported cost of £78,000. Edoardo worked with Shaun Leane to design Princess Beatrice's dream ring, in a process the jewellery designer told HELLO! took four months. "He knew he wanted a modern classic," Shaun revealed.
Queen Camilla - £100k
Queen Camilla was given a beautiful art deco ring by King Charles III and it features a five-carat emerald-cut diamond in the centre, with three diamond baguettes on each side. It once belonged to the Queen Mother, Charles' grandmother, and it has a value of £100,000.
Duchess Sophie - £105k
Prince Edward announced his engagement to the Duchess of Edinburgh, then Sophie Rhys-Jones, in January 1999.
On the subject of the proposal, the late Queen's son said: "I managed to take her completely by surprise, she had no idea it was coming." Joking about her ring, he added: "If it catches the sun, you'll be blinded."
Edward gave the former PR executive a ring by British royal jeweller Garrard, consisting of a two-carat central oval diamond flanked by two smaller, heart-shaped diamonds. It is reportedly worth somewhere in the region of £105,000 ($149,000).
Princess Eugenie - £120k
In January 2018, Buckingham Palace shared the happy news that Jack Brooksbank had proposed to Princess Eugenie during a trip to Nicaragua.
He admitted he didn't present her with a ring at the time, as they went home and designed it together. The businessman told the BBC during their engagement interview: "I found a ring in a jeweller, and then proposed to Eugenie without it. We came back and designed the ring with diamonds around it."
Her gold band features a rare oval-cut Padparadscha sapphire surrounded by a halo of diamonds and flanked by two further pear-shaped diamonds – a style much like her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York's cluster ring.
According to the Natural Sapphire Company: "Padparadscha sapphires are one of the rarest of sapphires. These extremely rare stones are unknown to most, but when discovered usually become an absolute favorite. They are strikingly beautiful and almost no other coloured stone compares to this unique mix of pink and orange." Eugenie's ring is estimated to be worth between £100,000 to £120,000.
Duchess Meghan - £134k
The Duchess of Sussex's dazzling trilogy ring boasts a large central diamond from his late mother Princess Diana's personal collection flanked on either side by two smaller jewels Prince Harry sourced in Botswana.
Meghan previously said: "It's incredibly special to be able to have this, which sort of links where [Harry comes] from and Botswana, which is important to us, it's perfect."
It was initially on a gold band, but Harry upgraded it to a diamond band to match her eternity ring in 2019.
Meghan's incredible five-carat gem is thought to be worth £134,500.
Zara Tindall - £140k
Zara Tindall's stunning ring from her husband Mike features a single solitaire diamond on a split platinum band with several pavé set diamonds. It is thought that the low-sitting diamond was specially selected because of Zara's keen sporting career, so it wouldn't get in the way at equestrian events. Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, puts the ring's value at around £140,000.
Princess Diana - £390k
No doubt one of the most famous royal engagement rings of all time, Diana, Princess of Wales selected her own dazzling sapphire ring when she got engaged to then-Prince Charles, and it has since gone down in history. The amazing 12-carat, oval-cut jewel is estimated to be worth £390,000.
Princess Kate - £390k
As Princess Kate's engagement ring from Prince William was inherited from Princess Diana, it has the same price tag of £390,000. However, it is believed that with this unique legacy, the precious jewel would almost certainly be worth much more now.
"I had been carrying [the ring] around in my rucksack for about three weeks before [the proposal]," the royal told journalist Tom Bradby during his engagement interview.
"Everywhere I went, I was keeping ahold of it, because I knew if this thing disappeared, I'd be in a lot of trouble."
