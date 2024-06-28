Iconic royal engagement dresses: Meghan Markle's £52k gown, Princess Diana's 'Pretty Woman' moment & more

Then-Prince Charles made his first appearance with his fiancée Princess Diana in February 1981. Matching with her sapphire ring from Garrad, which she chose to match her eyes, Diana's striking blue Cojana dress was a Harrods purchase.

Claudia Joseph, author of Diana: A Life in Dresses, claimed that Lady Diana Spencer had initially visited Bellville Sassoon for her engagement outfit, but she was turned away in what was compared to a Pretty Woman moment.

"Her mother knew the designer David Sassoon who worked for Bellville too, so she went in by herself one Friday evening and the shop assistant didn't recognise her.

"Diana didn't know what she wanted. And I think the assistant became a bit impatient with her and basically said, 'Why don't you go to Harrods dear, you'll find what you're looking for there,'" she said on the Royally Us podcast.

Her Cojana suit, which was reported to cost around £309, featured a jacket with a bow belt and a matching midi skirt teamed with a bird-printed pussybow blouse and flat black pumps.