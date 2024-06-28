Iconic royal engagement dresses: Meghan Markle's £52k gown, Princess Diana's 'Pretty Woman' moment & more

When a member of the royal family announces their engagement, all eyes turn to their ring.
While the likes of Princess Beatrice, the Princess of Wales and more debuted very unique rocks, they also showcased their distinctive sense of style in their first photos with their fiancés.
From Princess Eugenie's bold mini dress to Princess Anne's candy pink tartan skirt and the Duchess of Sussex's sheer second dress, take a look at the show-stopping outfits royal ladies wore on one of the most important days of their lives…
Princess Diana
Then-Prince Charles made his first appearance with his fiancée Princess Diana in February 1981. Matching with her sapphire ring from Garrad, which she chose to match her eyes, Diana's striking blue Cojana dress was a Harrods purchase.
Claudia Joseph, author of Diana: A Life in Dresses, claimed that Lady Diana Spencer had initially visited Bellville Sassoon for her engagement outfit, but she was turned away in what was compared to a Pretty Woman moment.
"Her mother knew the designer David Sassoon who worked for Bellville too, so she went in by herself one Friday evening and the shop assistant didn't recognise her.
"Diana didn't know what she wanted. And I think the assistant became a bit impatient with her and basically said, 'Why don't you go to Harrods dear, you'll find what you're looking for there,'" she said on the Royally Us podcast.
Her Cojana suit, which was reported to cost around £309, featured a jacket with a bow belt and a matching midi skirt teamed with a bird-printed pussybow blouse and flat black pumps.
Princess of Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles as they attended their engagement photocall at St. James's Palace in November 2010 following William's proposal in Kenya.
Taking a leaf out of her late mother-in-law's book, Kate matched her inherited sapphire and diamond ring with her navy Issa dress with long sleeves, a knee-length skirt and a fitted wrapped waist.
The original dress was thought to have retailed for £430, but thanks to the 'Kate effect', several more affordable versions have been released since then.
Duchess of Sussex
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first photos as an engaged couple took place in the memorial garden of Princess Diana in November 2017.
Meghan stepped out in a white coat dress with a tied waist from Line the Label, layered over a green sheath dress by P.A.R.O.S.H. She later swapped her fitted frock for a £56,000 couture gown by Ralph & Russo featuring a sheer bodice with golden embroidery and a tulle skirt.
Sarah Ferguson
Prince Andrew's fiancée Sarah Ferguson chose chic tailoring for her engagement photocall in March 1986. The Duchess of York teamed her Burmese ruby engagement ring with a purple dress that was just visible underneath her black jacket, complete with 80s-style shoulder pads.
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie was a vision in a floral print Erdem dress, thought to be worth £1,288, paired with Jimmy Choo heels as she announced her engagement to Jack Brooksbank in 2018. Posing for photos in Buckingham Palace’s Picture Gallery, Eugenie made her pink sapphire cluster ring pop with the red and orange florals on her mini dress, which featured a high neck and a frilled hem.
Princess Beatrice
Just like her younger sister, Princess Beatrice chose bright florals to announce her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2019.
Photos show the couple cuddling with the bride-to-be wearing a £595 green dress by Australian brand Zimmerman featuring puff sleeves and a high neckline. Beatrice's frock tied in with the greenery in the background of the sunny pictures and helped highlight the sparkling diamond ring from Shaun Leane on her left hand.
Princess Anne
Princess Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips officially announced their engagement in May 1973. The Princess Royal debuted her sapphire and diamond engagement ring on the grounds of Buckingham Palace alongside a candy pink skirt suit.
She teamed her fitted blazer with a pleated skirt featuring peachy-toned tartan detailing, a matching tartan neck-tie, a black handbag and patent leather court shoes.
Duchess of Edinburgh
Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones, now the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, announced their happy engagement news on 6 January 1999 and stepped out for a press photocall in the grounds of St James's Palace.
Sophie kept all eyes on her trilogy ring from Garrard in a grey beaded Tomasz Starzewski suit.