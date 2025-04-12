Meet Caitlin Clark's handsome 6'5 college sweetheart boyfriend

WNBA champion Caitlin Clark found her number one fan in April 2023 when she started dating former basketball player Connor McCaffery.

The 23-year-old Indiana Fever star waited four months before revealing her relationship status, going Instagram official with Connor, 26, that August by sharing a photo of them cuddling on a boat, which she captioned: "Best end to summer."

© Instagram Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffrey began dating in April 2023

Connor and Caitlin met at the University of Iowa where they both played for the Hawkeyes, the college basketball teams.

The couple aren't shy about publicly declaring their love on social media either and often pay sweet tributes to each other on memorable milestones.

Find out all about Caitlin's boyfriend, Connor, below.

© Getty Images Basketball Connor played basketball for the Hawkeyes at the University of Iowa from 2017 to 2023. He had an impressive run and was named a five-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, three-time NABC Honors Court, two-time Academic All-District First Team, two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, and NABC Honors Court honoree, according to Hawkeye Sports.

© Getty Images Assistant Coach Connor graduated with bachelor's degrees in finance and political science in May 2023 before landing a job as a team assistant for the NBA's Indiana Pacers. In September 2024, he joined Butler University Athletics' men's basketball team as an assistant coach. "Following a high-level playing career, Connor has had the opportunity to both contribute and learn alongside one of the best staffs in the NBA," Butler head coach Thad Matta said in a statement. "Those experiences will be very valuable to our staff. He obviously comes from a basketball family that I know very well and I'm excited for the impact he is going to have on our program both quickly and in the long run." Caitlin expressed her joy over her boyfriend's new job, writing on Instagram after he shared the news: "Yayyy!!! So happy for you." She also told Sportscast Media: "I'm super excited for him… He worked super hard for that."

© Alex Slitz His dad is a coach Connor is the son of Fran McCaffery, who was head basketball coach at the University of Iowa for 14 years. Before Connor graduated, he paid tribute to his father, writing on Instagram: "To my dad – playing for you has been my dream since day 1. It exceeded expectations in every way possible." In mid-March 2025, Fran left the Hawkeyes and is now the University of Pennsylvania's head coach.

© Instagram Relationship Connor and Caitlin will soon celebrate their second anniversary. Marking 12 months together on April 24, 2024, he paid a touching tribute to his girlfriend. "One year w the best, doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me... can't wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person, love you," he wrote. "One year of the best mems w my fav person, you make everyday better and I can't wait for many more adventures together… love you," Caitlin captioned her own post. On Caitlin's 23rd birthday in January 2025, Connor declared his love for her again, writing on Instagram: "Happy 23rd CC (finally we’re celebrating together this year)! You have an incredible ability to inspire and lift up those around you, and I am lucky to learn from you every day. Thank you for always being you. I love you."