Inside Caitlin Clark's private life following huge change to appearance

Caitlin Clark, basketball's most exciting new star, revealed a major change to her appearance amid an outing in March.

The 23-year-old shocked fans while cheering on her alma mater, the Iowa Hawkeyes, as she showcased her incredibly toned arms.

"Well someone's been in the weight room," wrote photographer Bri Lewerke, who posted the image of the basketballer to X.

Caitlin responded to the post after it amassed over 3.2 million views, joking that her jaw-dropping muscles were all due to the camera angle.

"AI is getting out of control, c'mon," she quipped on ESPN's Bird & Taurasi Show.

"I'm trying to get stronger, like a lot of time in the weight room," she added. "It's something I kind of enjoy, so it's pretty easy for me to spend time in there and really work on that part of my game."

© Getty Images Caitlin shocked fans with her incredible muscles

Caitlin works hard for her incredible physique, and relies on her support system to help her become the best athlete in the league.

Join HELLO! as we explore her private life with her partner, Connor, and her close-knit family unit.

Love is in the air

© Getty Images Caitlin and her boyfriend Connor have been dating since 2023

Caitlin rose to fame during her time studying at the University of Iowa, which she graduated from in 2024.

While studying and smashing sporting records at the school, she met her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, who is also a keen basketballer.

They debuted their relationship in August 2023 with a sweet Instagram post, four months after they began dating.

© Instagram The couple shared sweet tributes to each other on their first anniversary

Connor graduated from the university with degrees in finance and political science, and now works as a team assistant for the Indiana Pacers.

They celebrated their first anniversary together with a sweet Instagram post in April 2024, with Connor sharing a picture of the pair cozied up together. "One year w the best doing life w u has been easy, and you never cease to amaze me.. can’t wait to watch u live out ur dreams in person love you," he wrote.

Connor joined his girlfriend at the Golden Gala fundraiser in October 2024, marking their red carpet debut as a couple.

Family first

© Getty Images Her parents are incredibly supportive of her career

Caitlin is also extremely close to her family; she is the middle child, with her older brother Blake playing football, and her younger brother Colin playing basketball with her throughout their childhood.

Her father, Brent Clark, coached her as a child, and shared with KCRG-TV9 that Caitlin was his mini-me. "I see a lot of myself at times in Caitlin in terms of her passion for the game," he said. "All in all, that's really what drives her and makes her the player that she is."

He added how proud he was of the prodigy for blazing a trail for women in sport. "You go out of town and the crowd is filled with little girls with 'Caitlin Clark' signs. I mean, I think that's pretty cool," he told the outlet.

© Getty Images Her brothers Colin and Blake are avid fans

Her mother, Anne Nizzi-Clark, has been in awe of her daughter's achievements since day one. "It's quite amazing," Anne told Hawkeye Headquarters. "Honestly, it’s just been a fabulous journey thus far and [we're] super proud of her."

She later shared with The Gazette how outgoing Caitlin really was, despite her cool and calm demeanor.

"She just has that fun, spunky attitude," she said. "She lets them say it's OK to laugh. You really see that at home."