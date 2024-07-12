Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cutest couples at the 2024 ESPY Awards – including Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
cutest couples 2024 espy awards© Getty Images

Cutest couples at the 2024 ESPY Awards – including Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The ESPY Awards honored top athletes and sports performances of the year

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The 2024 ESPY Awards saw some of the biggest names from the world of sport and entertainment gather at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 11, to honor the top athletes and sports performances of the year.

Not only did the stars including Simone Biles, Caitlin Clark, and Dawn Staley walk away with awards – but they also joined the likes of Jennifer GarnerSerena Williams – who hosted the ceremony – and Meghan Markle on the stylish red carpet.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Serena Williams jokes about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle at the 2024 ESPY Awards

Of course, many athletes and famous faces were joined by their other halves and there were some serious power couples in attendance from Meghan and Prince Harry to Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown and WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick.

Check out the cutest couples at the 2024 ESPY Awards below…

1/7

prince harry meghan markle espy awards 2024© Getty Images

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance in two months to support her husband, Prince Harry, who was recognized for founding the Invictus Games and received the Pat Tillman Award for Service, which is awarded to individuals in the sporting world who have made significant contributions to the lives of others.

2/7

serena williams alexis ohanian and daughter olympia espy awards 2024© Getty Images

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian

It was a family affair for tennis pro Serena Williams, who was joined by her husband Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter Olympia – who stole the show with her adorable poses on the red carpet.

3/7

jaylen brown and kysre gondrezick espy awards 2024© Getty Images

Jaylen Brown & Kysre Gondrezick

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown confirmed his romance with WNBA shooting guard Kysre Gondrezick by arriving at the ceremony hand in hand before posing together on the red carpet.

4/7

evander kane and mara teigen espy awards 2024© Getty Images

Evander Kane & Mara Teigen

Canadian ice hockey player Evander – a left winger for the Edmonton Oilers – couldn't resist a kiss from his girlfriend Mara Teigen, who looked gorgeous in her white, figure-hugging dress.

5/7

pharaoh brown and celeste brown espy awards 2024© Getty Images

Pharaoh Brown & Celeste Brown

Pharaoh Brown – a tight end for the Seattle Seahawks – stood out with his bright pink hair and sheer shorts but couldn't overshine the beauty of his wife Celeste, who also rocked a semi-sheer outfit.

6/7

daiyaana muhammad dion dawkins espy awards 2024© Getty Images

Dion Dawkins & Daiyaana Muhammad

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins couldn't keep his hands – or his mouth – off his girlfriend, Daiyaana Muhammad, who wowed in an elegant velvet black gown with a floor-sweeping train.

7/7

draymond green kissing hazel renee espy awards 2024© Getty Images

Draymond Green & Hazel Renee

NBA star Draymond Green – who plays for the Golden State Warriors – put on an amorous display with his wife Hazel and couldn't resist a kiss on the red carpet.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More