Cutest couples at the 2024 ESPY Awards – including Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The 2024 ESPY Awards saw some of the biggest names from the world of sport and entertainment gather at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 11, to honor the top athletes and sports performances of the year.

Not only did the stars including Simone Biles, Caitlin Clark, and Dawn Staley walk away with awards – but they also joined the likes of Jennifer Garner, Serena Williams – who hosted the ceremony – and Meghan Markle on the stylish red carpet.

Of course, many athletes and famous faces were joined by their other halves and there were some serious power couples in attendance from Meghan and Prince Harry to Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown and WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick.

Check out the cutest couples at the 2024 ESPY Awards below…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Prince Harry & Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex made her first public appearance in two months to support her husband, Prince Harry, who was recognized for founding the Invictus Games and received the Pat Tillman Award for Service, which is awarded to individuals in the sporting world who have made significant contributions to the lives of others.



2/ 7 © Getty Images Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian It was a family affair for tennis pro Serena Williams, who was joined by her husband Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter Olympia – who stole the show with her adorable poses on the red carpet.



3/ 7 © Getty Images Jaylen Brown & Kysre Gondrezick Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown confirmed his romance with WNBA shooting guard Kysre Gondrezick by arriving at the ceremony hand in hand before posing together on the red carpet.



4/ 7 © Getty Images Evander Kane & Mara Teigen Canadian ice hockey player Evander – a left winger for the Edmonton Oilers – couldn't resist a kiss from his girlfriend Mara Teigen, who looked gorgeous in her white, figure-hugging dress.



5/ 7 © Getty Images Pharaoh Brown & Celeste Brown Pharaoh Brown – a tight end for the Seattle Seahawks – stood out with his bright pink hair and sheer shorts but couldn't overshine the beauty of his wife Celeste, who also rocked a semi-sheer outfit.



6/ 7 © Getty Images Dion Dawkins & Daiyaana Muhammad Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins couldn't keep his hands – or his mouth – off his girlfriend, Daiyaana Muhammad, who wowed in an elegant velvet black gown with a floor-sweeping train.

