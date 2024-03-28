Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Kike Hernández: MLB's most handsome and their stunning WAGs

If you miss seeing the likes of Jalen Hurts, Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow and Brock Purdy (or rather, their looks) on your TV screen now that football season has ended, don't fret, baseball season is here.

The MLB regular season kicked off in Seoul, South Korea on March 20 with a two-game series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, however Opening Day is taking place this Thursday, March 28.

As all 30 MLB clubs step up to the plate and play ball, take a look at some of the league's most popular and handsome players, and the gorgeous women who've claimed them!

© Getty Aaron Judge cheering on wife Samantha Bracksieck as she completed the New York Marathon

Aaron Judge

On the field, Aaron is a New York Yankee with a historic 62 home runs and a nine-year, $360 million contract (and $40 million annual salary), but off the field, he is a husband to Samantha Bracksieck.

Aaron, 32, and Samantha, 29, are highschool sweethearts, and tied the knot with a private ceremony in Maui, Hawai'i, on December 13, 2021. Samantha studied kinesiology in college, and in 2017, Fresno State awarded her the Outstanding Master's Degree Project medal for her thesis "Posterior Elbow Angle During the Movement Phase of Throwing in Relation to the Susceptibility of UCL Injury in Major League Baseball Players."

© X/Twitter Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka headed to Seoul

Shohei Ohtani

Shohei, who hails from Japan and plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in the midst of scandal with his right-hand man, interpreter Ippei Mizuraha, who is under investigation over illegal gambling.

However, all is well with his right-hand woman, wife Mamiko Tanaka. Shohei, 29, had kept the identity of his significant other a mystery until earlier this year, when a tweet from his team included a photo of the couple together headed to Seoul. Mamiko, 27, is a former professional basketball player for the Fujitsu Red Wave.

© Getty Kike Hernandez with wife Mariana Vicente and daughter Penélope

Kike Hernández

Kike is a fan favorite from Puerto Rico – he famously practically sold out blonde hair dye in the island when he bleached his hair while representing them in the World Baseball Classic – and currently plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

His wife Mariana Vicente, who he married in 2018, also hails from Puerto Rico, and is an actress, plus she was crowned Miss Universe Puerto Rico in 2010. The couple share one daughter, Penélope, aged three.

© Getty Bryce Harper and wide Kayla Varner at a Vegas Golden Knights and the Nashville Predators game

Bryce Harper Jr.

Bryce plays for the Philadelphia Phillies, and just a day before Opening Day, he and his wife Kayla Varner announced they were expecting their third child together.

The highschool sweethearts tied the knot in 2016, and already share son Krew, four, and daughter Brooklyn, three.

© Getty Mookie Betts and Brianna Hammonds at the 2022 ESPYs

Mookie Betts

Mookie also plays for the Dodgers, and was ranked second best player by MLB Network in 2024.

Like Aaron and Bryce, he and his wife Brianna Hammonds are high school sweethearts as well. They began dating shortly after meeting in middle school, and welcomed their first child together, daughter Kynlee Ivory, in 2018. The two tied the knot in 2021, and welcomed son Kaj Lynn in April of last year.

© Getty Chelsea and Freddie Freeman at the 2024 Golden Globes

Freddie Freeman

Another Dodger! Freddie, a first baseman, is positioned as the 5th top player by MLB Network for 2024, up from #10 last year.

The 34-year-old and his wife Chelsea Freeman (née Goff), 33, started dating in 2011 while she was in college at the University of Central Florida. They got engaged some months after her 2013 graduation, and tied the knot in November of 2014. They share three kids, Charlie, born in 2016, and Brandon John and Maximus Turner, who were born two months apart, in 2020 and 2021, one via surrogacy and another through Chelsea's pregnancy.

© Getty Ronald Acuña and Maria Laborde in January 2024

Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald, who plays for the Atlanta Braves, hails from Venezuela, and is ranked as the #1 player in the league; last year, he became the first player in American League and National League history to hit 40 or more homers and steal 70 or more bases in the same season.

Just hours before he became the league's first 30-60 player during a September game against the Dodgers, Ronald, 26, had married longtime girlfriend Maria Laborde, 24, in a private ceremony. The couple are parents to sons Ronald Daniel, two, and Jamall, one.

