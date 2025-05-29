Eddie Murphy's famous in-laws revealed after son marries Hollywood star's daughter

Eddie Murphy now officially has famous in-laws after his son, Eric Murphy, married his longtime girlfriend, Jasmin Lawrence.

The Beverly Hills Cop star, 64, appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday and revealed that Eric tied the knot around "two weeks ago" with Bad Boys star Martin Lawrence's daughter.

Discussing his son's relationship, Eddie confessed that the couple opted against a big wedding and decided to marry in an intimate church ceremony.

"Actually, they got married, like, two weeks ago," he said. "They went off…. Everybody was making the big wedding plans, and they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them."

© Instagram Eddie's son Eric is now a married man

Clarifying whether he was involved in the wedding, Eddie confirmed: "No, they didn't have a wedding. They went off and they got married at the church.

"They just had the two of them and the preacher. They had a quiet little thing. So I think we'll have like a big party or something."

Famous in-laws

© Variety via Getty Images Friends Eddie and Martin are now in-laws

Joking about his new family connection to Martin, who starred alongside Eddie in the 1992 comedy Boomerang as well as the 1999 film Life, he added: "Yeah, we're in-laws, and he doesn't have to pay for that big wedding now."

Eddie was referring to the time Martin joked that he was expected to pay for Eric and Jasmin's wedding.

"Eddie said I gotta pay for it," Martin said on an episode of the "Big Boy’s Neighborhood" podcast. "He said I gotta pay for it 'cause he paid for his last daughter's wedding, like, the last six weddings. He said it's my turn now. I don't mind."

© Instagram Eric and Jasmin are now husband and wife

Eric, who is the eldest of Eddie's 10 children, proposed to Jasmin in November 2024 after three years of dating.

Sharing a heartwarming video of the proposal, the couple let the world in on their special moment.

Eric had planned a romantic setup in a candlelit room decorated with white rose petals, bouquets of pink and white flowers, and a glowing red heart on the wall.

In the video, Eric gets down on one knee, and Jasmin happily says yes.

In their joint post, the couple wrote: "11.27.2024. We're engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn't be more excited for this next chapter. Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!"

Eric and Jasmin's relationship became public in the summer of 2021 when Jasmin shared a sweet Instagram post wishing Eric a happy birthday.

© Instagram Eric and Jasmin went public in 2021

Their engagement came as no surprise to their families, who have long supported their romance.

Eddie has been vocal about his approval of Jasmin, describing her as "beautiful" and a perfect match for his son.

Similarly, Martin has expressed his happiness for his daughter and her now-husband. The two fathers, who have enjoyed decades-long friendship, are thrilled about their families becoming officially intertwined.

© Getty Images Eddie joked his grandchild would be funny

Eddie even joked about the future grandchild they might share during a previous interview. "What's that baby gonna be like? Is that baby gonna be funny?" he teased on CBS Mornings last July.

"Our gene pool is gonna make this funny baby," he added with a laugh. "If they ever get married and have a child, I am expecting the child to be funny."