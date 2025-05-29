Taylor Swift's 'meaningful' engagement ring from Travis Kelce will have a secret message

Whether she's wearing an '87' pendant necklace to support Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl or has draped a 'T' initial charm around her thigh at the Grammys, Taylor Swift always makes a statement with her jewellery choices.

Given that her favourite necklaces, earrings and rings always seem to send messages to her fans, the Eras Tour superstar's engagement ring is likely to follow suit, with jewellery expert Nilesh Rakholia telling HELLO! that Taylor's ring will likely be a piece that is "both personally meaningful and elegantly stylish, potentially with a vintage-inspired or classic feel, adorned with diamonds or other significant gemstones."

Nilesh, who is the founder of jeweller Abelini, looked back on Taylor's previous jewellery choices to predict what her engagement ring may look like – and it sounds straight out of a fairytale.

"Taylor's style often incorporates symbolic motifs, including hearts, celestial imagery such as stars and moons and initials.

© Billboard via Getty Images Taylor Swift wore a T on her thigh to the Grammys

"This inclination towards sentimentality suggests that an engagement ring for the musician might feature subtle, personal details or a gemstone chosen for its meaning."

On how the 35-year-old styles her jewellery of choice, Nilesh adds: "She is known for layering delicate necklaces and stacking rings, indicating an appreciation for pieces that can be both standalone statements and part of a curated collection."

© Getty Images for The Recording A Taylor Swift often layers her necklaces

Taylor Swift's engagement ring colour

Taylor's jewellery collection prominently features yellow gold, a classic metal choice that could easily translate to an engagement ring, says Nilesh.

"While Taylor embraces diamonds, she also shows a fondness for coloured gemstones with personal significance, such as opals, rubies, and sapphires."

© Getty Taylor Swift wore a ruby ring to support Travis Kelce

Red stones are particularly special to Taylor, who has an album called Red – plus, it's the colour of Travis' football team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Taylor wore red to almost all of Travis' matches, proving her fondness for the colour.

Taylor Swift's engagement ring design

A lover of vintage-inspired fashions, Taylor's engagement ring is likely to be classic in style.

"Considering her penchant for both classic and vintage-inspired designs, such as the Mejuri Heirloom ring she has been spotted wearing, a potential engagement ring could feature a timeless silhouette.

© Getty Images Taylor with her Mejuri red ring

"This might translate to a solitaire setting that showcases a significant diamond or a coloured gemstone, perhaps even a design incorporating smaller, accent stones for added sparkle and detail."

"While it will likely have unique, personal touches, the core design might lean towards something that won't look dated quickly – a blend of classic structure with personalised flair. She seems to appreciate pieces that can be cherished for a long time."

Taylor's Easter eggs

Taylor is known for leaving hints in her songs and outfits for her fans, and Nilesh suspects this will carry through to her engagement ring, if Travis decides to do this.

© Lauren Leigh Bacho Taylor wearing an 87 necklace

"Knowing Taylor, the ring itself, or the way it's revealed, might contain subtle nods or 'Easter eggs' for her fans, perhaps relating to a significant date, a song lyric, or a shared symbol in her relationship. The choice of gemstone could also tie into a specific album era's colour palette or thematic elements if the engagement happened during that period."

We look forward to seeing her ring!