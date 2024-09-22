Jamie Foxx emotionally walks daughter Corinne down the aisle in intimate wedding photos — see her unconventional gown

Congratulations are in order for the entire Foxx family! Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, has officially tied the knot with fiancé Joe Hooten in an intimate and magical ceremony.

Actress and former The Jamie Foxx Show star Garcelle Beauvais attended the nuptials of her close friend's daughter and shared several photos from the occasion on social media.

The snaps showcased 30-year-old Corinne's beautiful wedding gown, featuring a tiered asymmetrical skirt with the front tied up to allow her to walk and show her legs.

The off-the-shoulder gown also deviated from more traditional bridal gowns by being covered in a delicate floral print, providing flecks of green to the otherwise largely white dress. Her hair was tied into a bun with a large floor-length veil attached, and she topped off with white pumps.

The photos of the beautiful venue showcased a small but brightly lit outdoor setting, with guests watching as Jamie, 56, got emotional walking his daughter down the aisle.

Other photos shared by Garcelle showcased the elated groom as well as another tender moment between father and daughter as the pair danced together after the ceremony.

She captioned it: "Last night we got to witness & celebrate the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten your love & respect for each other is palpable. Corinne you looked stunning."

Corinne and Joe announced their engagement in December. While it is unclear when they first began dating, they reportedly both attended the University of Southern California and met in 2018.

Jamie took to social media with an emotional tribute to his first-born after her engagement announcement. He penned: "You are a perfect example of what being in love is… You care about each other's life mental and physical… and you have each other's back… congratulations on your engagement."

He continued: "@joe.hooten when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul… and @corinnefoxx you have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly…"

"So again congratulations you two… can't wait to walk you down that aisle. @corinnefoxx you have a great soul in @joe.hooten I LOVE YOU BOTH DEARLY… I have my tissues ready."

In a previous conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Corinne explained the heroic moment that Joe cemented himself as a part of the Foxx family and earned her father's approval.

"We were in Hawai'i on a snorkeling tour and none of my family knows how to swim," she explained. "So, we're all in the middle of the ocean [and] everyone starts drowning. One by one, my fiancé dived in, brought some back, dived in, brought some back. My dad said, 'He's a keeper! He saved the family.'"

She even (quite presciently) joked: "I'm a little worried about him walking me down the aisle…Obviously it's gonna be beautiful and amazing but, yeah, he's gonna be crying for sure."