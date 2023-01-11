Who are Eddie Murphy's ten children and their mothers? All we know The star most recently welcomed his tenth child in 2018

This year's Golden Globe Awards, their 80th marking a return to television, took a moment to honor Eddie Murphy, whose career was highlighted as he received the Cecil B. DeMille Award of 2023.

While it was him being honored, nearly stealing the spotlight was his fiancée, Paige Butcher, who looked stunning as she looked at her fiancé of four years while he spoke on stage.

The two have been together for over ten years, having first begun dating in 2012, later becoming engaged in 2018.

WATCH: Eddie Murphy makes rare appearance with daughter Bella

Loading the player...

MORE: NCIS star Mark Harmon's wife Pam Dawber opens up about private living situation

Eddie has had ten children with different partners, the last two having been with Paige. They welcomed their first child, Izzy Oona, on 3 May 2016, and two years later they had their second, Max Charles, on 20 November 2018.

The actor welcomed his first son, Eric Murphy, in 1989. His mother is Paulette McNeely, though little is known about her relationship with the Coming to America lead. The same year, he welcomed his first daughter, Bria Murphy, whose mom is Nicole Mitchell.

MORE: Today Show 4th Hour announces incoming departure from NBC studios - watch

The following year, in 1990 and before tying the knot with Nicole, he welcomed another son, Christian Murphy, with Tamara Hood.

Eddie and Paige make little appearances together, though they stepped out for the Golden Globes in style

Nicole and Eddie initially met in 1988, though they got married in 1993. Together, they welcomed five of his ten children, daughters Bria, Shayne, Zola and Bella, as well as a son, Myles.

MORE: Gwen Stefani on baby number four: everything the singer has said

MORE: Everything Miranda Lambert has said about trying for a baby with Brendan McLoughlin

The couple divorced in 2006, and that year, he started dating Melanie Brown, aka Spice Girl Mel B. They had one daughter together, Angel Iris, in 2007.

Eddie and his seven oldest children in 2010

Eddie recognized each one of his children in his speech at the Golden Globes, and he has previously said he finds no greater joy than that of being a father.

Aside from his former wives and mothers to his children, the star has also notably dated Whitney Houston and Tracey Edmonds, who he was married to for fourteen days.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.