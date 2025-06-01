For Joanna and Chip Gaines, the start of summer is turning out to be quite bittersweet. On the one hand is their daughter's graduation.

The couple's oldest daughter, 18-year-old Ella Rose Gaines, graduated from high school last week and is now preparing to leave home for college. However, it looks like the pair still have a lot more to look forward to.

Take a look below at the sweet celebration Joanna and Chip do have in store this summer, and the way they're marking it…

WATCH: Joanna and Chip Gaines celebrate their anniversary with dance lessons

Joanna, 47, and Chip, 50, have been together now for over two decades, tying the knot in 2003 the same year they co-founded their business, Magnolia, which has now become a lifestyle empire.

And it looks like taking dance lessons for their anniversary is certainly one loving way to swoon into the rest of the season, the last with their daughter living at home. "T W E N T Y T W O Y E A R S," Joanna wrote on social media.

"We've loved turning our date nights into dance nights. We are going to need quite a few more lessons but this is so much fun! Thanks for your patience, @dancewaco," she continued. "Happy Anniversary — Here's to learning new things the older we get!"

© Getty Images Joanna and Chip are celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary in style

Fans reacted with sweet comments like: "America's favorite couple," and: "Happy anniversary to two of the best," as well as: "Happy 22 years!!! Love seeing you dance together like this!!"

Last week was a milestone day for the couple, who were present to see their daughter graduate from high school. She'll be heading off to college this fall, just like her older brother Drake, 20, who will start his junior year this fall at a university close to home in Texas.

© Instagram The couple are preparing to bid farewell to their daughter Ella in the fall

Joanna and Chip also share teens Duke, 17, and Emmie Kay, 15, plus the youngest, six-year-old Crew. Drake may be close by, but if Chip is to be believed, Ella has her sights set on an alma mater much further away.

"Ella has thought about Korea [Joanna's mother is Korean], she's thought about sunny Southern California," he previously told TODAY. "She's not going to be in the Central Texas area when she goes on to her next chapter. She seems excited to be able to spread her wings and do something very unique and outside the bubble."

The dad-of-five joked that her older brother wasn't as ready to become self-sufficient when he was making his choice, adding: "With Drake, we needed to send him to college to teach him basic survival skills, like how to do laundry."

"Ella is on the exact opposite end of the spectrum. It feels like we're sending this young lady off to become the next president of the United States. It's very the sky's the limit with Ella."

© Courtesy of The Paley Center For Media The couple also share four other kids, ranging in ages from 20 to six

The 18-year-old was previously also an intern with Magnolia, with Joanna proudly sharing on social media on several occasions the ways in which she'd inherited her parents' flair for design, party planning and lifestyle.