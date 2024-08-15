It Ends With Us star Justin Baldoni's family — meet his famous wife and two children

The release of It Ends With Us last week attracted considerable buzz, thanks to the popularity of Colleen Hoover's book, the subject matter, and the stars attached (plus a reported feud).

The movie stars Blake Lively in the lead role of Lily Blossom Bloom, and was directed by her co-star and one of her two male leads, Justin Baldoni.

While Blake, 36, is one of the most renowned stars in Hollywood thanks to her marriage to Ryan Reynolds and their large family, Justin, 40, prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight.

Here's what we know about the actor's sweet family life, from his marriage to Emily to their parenting journey…

Who is Justin's wife?

Since 2013, the Jane the Virgin star has been married to Emily Foxler, 40, a Swedish actress who has lived and worked in Hollywood for nearly two decades. Her birth name is actually "Fuxler," but she went by the variant "Foxler" professionally, and eventually adopted her husband's last name "Baldoni" as her stage name as well.

Emily made her screen debut with the 2005 short film The Elephant's Room, and has since starred in films like Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) and Coherence (2013), an independent film which she led and received immense acclaim for.

© Getty Images Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily at the New York premiere of "It Ends With Us"

She has also acted in a pair of films directed by Justin himself, including 2019's Five Feet Apart and 2020's Clouds, which is her last credited film role.

Emily has made appearances in several TV shows, including NCIS: Los Angeles, How I Met Your Mother, Mad Men, Castle, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and two episodes of Jane the Virgin.

© Getty Images The couple have been married since 2013

She is also the co-founder of We Are AMMA, a company that provides nursing cocoons inspired by one designed by Justin's mother Sharon Baldoni when he was a baby to help nurse.

Meet Justin and Emily's children

Through the early years of their relationship, Justin and Emily maintained a YouTube channel, through which they announced their engagement in 2013, their nuptials, and the news of Emily's pregnancy.

In 2015, they revealed they would become parents for the first time, and in June of that year, they welcomed their daughter Maiya Grace Baldoni, who is now nine years old.

© Instagram Justin with his two children, Maiya and Maxwell

Two years later, they became parents once again when Emily gave birth to their son Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni, now six years old, in October of 2017.

The couple aim to keep their kids out of the spotlight, although will share occasional glimpses of their personal lives on social media. In an interview with The Bump, Justin spoke about raising his children to believe in values that the outside world often impose or oppose on their genders, such as teaching his daughter to take "physical risks" and his son to tap into his emotions.

© Instagram The pair raise their two children primarily in Los Angeles

"At the end of the day my goal is to raise good humans," he explained. "The only way I think we can do that is if we actively teach them the things the world is going to tell them they can't be. And then they get to decide what qualities they want to have."