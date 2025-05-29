Watch as Joanna Gaines and Hoda Kotb team up for incredible new project

Hoda Kotb and Joanna Gaines, two of TV's best loved personalities, are teaming up for an exciting new project.

Joanna, who launched her new Magnolia Network series Mini Reni earlier in 2025, will close out the first season with an episode featuring Hoda, as the pair come together to renovate the offices for Hoda's new business.

© Joanna Gaines Joanna's new series is on Max

"I have some big news to share! @JoannaGaines is giving my @joy101 office space a #MiniReni. Tune in to see this transformation on the season finale Wednesday, July 9 at 8p/7c on @MagnoliaNetwork and @StreamOnMax," Hoda shared on social media.

"As I stepped into that space for the first time, I thought it was the perfect template for a mini reni in that it's all white walls and very simple, and all I need to do is build on the layers and story and all the pretty stuff," says Joanna in the clip.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Hoda recently launched her own wellness app

The office is for Hoda's new wellness business, Joy 101, and she added that it needs to feel "uplifting, and airy, and free".

Mini Reni premiered in early May and shows Joanna and her team of designers tackling quick room makeovers, transforming three spaces in one house in one week with limited funds.

© Joanna Gaines Mini Reni sees Jo tackling smaller transformations

Hoda launched her new wellness platform, Joy 101, on Wednesday May 28, explaining in a statement that she felt compelled to share all she had learned about wellness and health.

"You know when you find something so special, so life-changing that you just have to share it? That's me, and that's Joy 101," she said. "It's a place to pass on the light, the lessons and the healing I've been lucky enough to receive from the very best in wellness. Think of it as an introduction into a more joyful, balanced, beautiful life. Let's goooooo!"

© Getty Images Hoda, with daughters Hope and Haley Joy, stepped back from Today Show

The app will include programs on breathwork, meditation, and sleep techniques, as well as courses taught by college professors on topics like purpose and curiosity.

The name came from Hoda's childhood memories, sharing that it is a time when "we had joy without trying".

"It's almost like a rite of passage in life and birth," Hoda, 60, shared on rediscovering joy. "It's in you, and so we're just kind of peeling back the layers and letting it out again. That's what it feels like to me. Get rid of all the junk that's covering up your joy."