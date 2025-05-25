Joanna Gaines' rarely-seen daughter Ella, 18, towers next to her mom in red heels in celebratory family video

Joanna Gaines often talks about her five children and their various milestones, but rarely shares photos of them on social media.

However, on Sunday May 25, the Fixer Upper star took to Instagram to post a rare video featuring her oldest daughter Ella, 18, during a very special occasion.

The proud mom couldn't resist sharing footage of the teenager during her graduation from high school - which looked to be a fun evening for all! Ella looked stylish in a red pair of high heels, which coordinated with the school's red and blue color theme.

© Chip Gaines Joanna and Chip Gaines' daughter Ella has graduated from high school

While Ella's face was shielded throughout the clip to protect her privacy, footage of her hugging her mom, along with her walking up on stage to collect her certificate, were all included in the montage.

In the caption, Joanna simply wrote: "So very proud," alongside a series of red and blue love heart emojis and a welling up eye emoji.

© Instagram Joanna Gaines with her daughter Ella - who looked stylish in red heels on her graduation day

While Joanna was happy for Ella, she recently admitted that she was feeling sad about her daughter's upcoming graduation, as it meant that it was one step closer to her flying the nest and leaving home to attend college.

Earlier in May, the HGTV star posted a poignant message on Instagram referencing the upcoming departure, and described the situation as both tense and beautiful.

© Instagram Joanna's daughter getting her certificate

Reflecting on Ella's graduation from high school which is just around the corner, she wrote: "The songbird must be so proud. She created a home and nurtured her babies and then ushered them to fly towards the big blue skies.

"Praying for all you mamas who are planning and prepping for graduation. We did our very best. They will soar. May we hold gratitude for all that was and carry hope for all that's to come. Oh the tension and beauty in holding and letting go."

© Instagram Joanna and Chip Gaines are doting parents to five children

Joanna has been referencing Ella's departure from home a lot on social media over the past few months, including her very last prom.

Joanna and husband Chip Gaines are also parents to Drake, 20, Duke, 16, Emmie, 15, and six-year-old Crew.

© Getty Images The Fixer Upper stars live in Waco, Texas

Joanna recently opened up about how she was preparing for Ella leaving home in an interview with People. She said: "How do I prepare my own heart for it? It's like you're losing the one that you go on the weekends to get coffee with and shop at the antique stores. I'm like, 'Where's my friend going?'"

Knowing that her children are growing up quickly and won't be living at home forever, Joanna went on to tell the publication that she was making a "conscious decision" to create special memories with her family while they are all together.