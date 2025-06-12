Dolly Parton's emotional decision in honor of marriage to late husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton is learning to adjust to her new life without her husband, Carl Dean, following his death in March 2025.

The 79-year-old misses her husband of almost 60 years every day, but she is still intent on keeping his memory alive.

Anniversary tradition

Dolly recently made the emotional decision to honor a tradition she and Carl had throughout their marriage – marking their anniversary at the church where they were married.

The "Jolene" singer revealed that she and Carl would visit the church where they tied the knot every year on their anniversary, but this was the first time she made the trip by herself.

© Dolly Parton Dolly visited the church she and Carl wed to honor their anniversary tradition

"We got married down in Ringgold, Georgia," Dolly told Fox News. "And we would always go down to Ringgold in and around our anniversary every year since we were married."

She continued: "And so I went down there the other day on our anniversary. And they put a big plaque up in the yard of that church where we got married. It talks about us getting married there.

© Dolly Parton Dolly and Carl were married in 1966

"So anyway, that's where I spent my anniversary, our first – my first – our anniversary without him, the first one. So I thought, well, I have to go back and just take a picture on the same steps at that same church," she added.

Despite the swirling emotions on the day, Dolly said she felt like Carl "was there with me".

© Dolly Parton Dolly's faith has helped her cope with Carl's death

Dolly also brought the couple's wedding rings with her, adding: "I put his wedding ring around my little gold chain and wore it. And I wore my little original wedding rings and just stood there.

"And it was just so – it was just so sweet, and it made me. It was good for me."

The country superstar confessed that her "faith" has been a tremendous help in coping with the loss of her husband.

© Instagram Dolly and Carl were together for almost 60 years

"I am a person of faith, even though I lost him on this earthly plane, and I will miss him every day, having to learn new patterns, new habits, but knowing that I will see him again and knowing that he's in God's arms now and not mine," she told the outlet.

"And that's how I get through my work and my faith that's carried me on through," she added. "But I do miss him, yes."

Death announcement

© Dolly Parton Carl died March 3, 2025

Dolly broke the news of Carl's passing via an Instagram announcement, writing: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."

The statement continued: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

Dolly and Carl met on the same day she moved to Nashville in 1964, and they married two years later. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on May 30, 2025.