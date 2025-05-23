Dolly Parton finally responds to burning question about Jennifer Aniston's 9 to 5 remake

Dolly Parton has finally responded to questions about what her involvement will be in Jennifer Aniston's remake of her iconic 1980 film, 9 to 5.

The country music singer starred as Doralee Rhodes, alongside Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, and admitted the trio "have been trying for years" to come up with a second instalment of the film, but "it never happened".

9 to 5 remake

Last April, it was revealed that Jennifer is set to produce a reimagining of 9 to 5 through her production company, Echo Films, while Oscar-winning Juno writer Diablo Cody will pen the script.

Jennifer wanted the three original stars "to be involved in it somehow", but Dolly has finally admitted that their appearance is unlikely.

© Getty Images Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin starred in the 1980 film 9 to 5

"We have no plans to be in that," the "Jolene" singer told HuffPost. "But I do wish her the best, because the script I read, I thought, was really good and a new and different take that really brings the office up to date the way that people live now."

Dolly admitted that her age played a big factor in her decision to appear in the movie.

© Getty Images Dolly said the trio would likely not star in the remake

"But I think a lot of it is that, you know, we're all older now," she quipped. "We're not gonna look that good on the big screen. All of us up there with all those beautiful, young, fresh people ... so I don't know."

While she may decline a cameo or role in the remake, Dolly is happy to offer up her musical talents because she and Jennifer "have been friends through the years".

© Getty Images Dolly said her, Jane, and Lily wouldn't 'look good' on the big screen today

"I told her, I said, 'you're more than welcome to use my song "9 to 5," and if you need some additional songs, or if you need the "9 to 5" song rewritten or reworked, you know, to do that," Dolly said.

Dolly has every confidence that Jennifer will find someone "great" to fill her role of Doralee. "I'm sure that they'll find some great person," she said. "I don't have anyone myself in mind for it, but there's somebody out there."

© Getty Images Dolly would like to contribute music to the remake

Reiterating her hope to have some involvement in the film, Dolly added: "I really would love to see the show, and I'd love to be able to write some music, be involved in that way with it."

9 to 5 wouldn't be the only remake Dolly has contributed to. She was an unaccredited producer on the hit '90s show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and now she's working on the reboot through her production company, Sandollar Productions.

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Dolly is also helping to produce the Buffy reboot

"I will be as involved as I need to be, or as I can be," she stated. "Or if they need, you know, I may come up with some ideas for some of the episodes."

Dolly added: "I don't know yet, but I'm excited about the fact that they’re bringing that back."