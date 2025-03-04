Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dolly Parton's heartbreak as late husband Carl Dean passes away aged 82
dolly parton carl dean

The couple met when Dolly first moved to Nashville in 1964

Faye James
Senior Editor
6 minutes ago
Carl Thomas Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of almost 60 years, has died at 82 years old following a quiet life away from his wife's spotlight. 

The country superstar broke the news of his passing via an Instagram announcement on Monday, writing: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."

The statement continued: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

WATCH: Dolly Parton's love story

Dolly and Carl shared an incredibly long marriage after meeting outside a laundromat in 1964. 

The "Jolene" singer had just moved to Nashville to chase her country music dreams at 18 years old when Carl approached her.

"I'd come to Nashville with dirty clothes," she told The New York Times in 1976.

Dolly shared the heartbreaking statement via nstagram© Instagram
 "I was in such a hurry to get here. And after I'd put my clothes in the machine, I started walkin' down the street, just lookin' at my new home, and this guy hollered at me, and I waved. Bein' from the country, I spoke to everybody. And he came over and, well, it was Carl, my husband."

Dolly added: "I wouldn't go out with him. I mean, that was somethin' we was taught. You gotta know somebody or they may take you on a back road and kill you. But I said, 'You're welcome to come up to the house tomorrow because I'm babysittin' my little nephew.'"

It was love at first sight for her husband, who recounted the story of their first meeting to Entertainment Tonight in 2016. 

dolly parton and husband carl dean© Dolly Parton
The couple married in 1966

"My first thought was 'I'm gonna marry that girl,'" the notoriously private Carl said. "My second thought was, 'Lord she's good lookin.' And that was the day my life began. I wouldn't trade the last 50 years for nothing on this earth."

Carl and Dolly married in a small ceremony in 1966, and the former businessman avoided the spotlight as her star power rose, opting to remain on their ranch instead.  

The Georgia native made clear after an awards show that same year that he was opting out of the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. 

dolly parton husband carl dean
Dolly was 18 when she met Carl

"I love you, and I will support you in your career any way I can, but I am not going to any more of these wingdings," he told his wife, as per her 1994 autobiography Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business

Their secret to a long-lasting marriage was a surprising one. "I always joke and laugh when people ask me what's the key to my long marriage and lasting love," she told People in 2018. 

"I always say 'Stay gone!' and there's a lot of truth to that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we're together and the little things we do."

Dolly is a legend of the music scene© Getty
The star opened up about her "deep" love for Carl

"Our life is simple but easy," she added. We don't even have that much company at home. We just like to be together."

"Carl is the one man in my life," she told the publication. "I would love to grow old with him. If he should die first, I may never marry again. My love is that deep."

