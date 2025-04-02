Dolly Parton changes gears with exciting announcement just months after beloved husband's passing

Dolly Parton is turning a corner after mourning the tragic passing of her husband, Carl Dean, whom she was married to for almost 59 years.

The legendary singer announced his death via a social media statement in March, sharing how grateful she was for the outpouring of support from fans.

As she begins to emerge from her state of grief, Dolly is now partnering with Khloé Kardashian's brand, Good American, to release her own line of limited-edition jeans.

Good American: Dolly's Joleans will feature denim with rhinestones, country-inspired details, and a dash of the icon's signature style.

"Dolly Parton is a true icon whose influence transcends generations, and partnering with her on this collection is an incredible honor," said Emma Grede, CEO and Co-Founder of Good American, in a press release. "Together, we created a collection that embodies self-expression and embracing what makes each of us unique."

Dolly's unique collection will see tailored silhouettes, stunning embellishments and a new twist on denim, and she couldn't be more excited about the collaboration.

© Terry Wyatt Dolly will launch a limited-edition line of jeans with Good American

"I've always believed what you wear should make you feel as fabulous as you truly are, and this brand new line, Dolly's Joleans, is all about celebrating individuality with a touch of sparkle," the "Jolene" singer shared.

"I'm inspired by Good American's ability to create clothes that make women feel confident and ready to shine!"

Dolly's Joleans will have inclusive sizing ranging from 00-30, XS-5X, and are priced between $64-$229.

© Getty The singer's individual style will shine through in the new collection

The clothing brand explained that Dolly was the perfect choice to create her own line of jeans thanks to her storied history of authenticity and inclusivity.

Dolly's new venture comes just a month after she shared with her fans that Carl had passed away at the age of 82.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together," she wrote on Instagram. "Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."

© Instagram Carl and Dolly had been married for almost 59 years

Days later, she took to social media again to thank her fans for their incredible support amid her grief.

"This is a love note to family, friends, and fans. Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers you've sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl," she wrote.

"I can't reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me. He is in God's arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you."

© Instagram The couple first met in Nashville when Dolly was just 18

The 79-year-old announced that she would be releasing a song in honor of her late husband, called "If You Hadn't Been There".

"Like all great love stories, they never end," she shared. "They live on in memory and song. He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him."

Dolly and Carl met in Nashville, Tennessee, when she was just 18 and he was 21. They married in 1966, and the business owner chose to forgo the spotlight and cheer his wife on from the sidelines.

They renewed their vows in 2016 on their 50th wedding anniversary, proving how strong their love still was decades after their first meeting.

