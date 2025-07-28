Exclusive: Adjoa Andoh's 'inevitable' combustion in 24-year marriage

"You will inevitably have the big combustion, because who doesn't in any relationship?". So says 62-year-old Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh in this week's episode of HELLO!'s Second Act podcast.

Onscreen, her character, the formidable Lady Danbury, busies herself with society matchmaking and potential marriages (every series of the Netflix hit focuses on a love story). However, in real life, Adjoa, who has been married to author Howard Cunnell for nearly 25 years, is happy to share her secrets to making marriage work.

"You have to have date nights", she reveals. "They're not another bit of furniture, they're a person. Life is changing for them too. You have to talk to each other, stay in conversation."

© WireImage Adjoa Andoh opened up about her marriage on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast

Time apart is important, too. "I think it's really important to understand that you're married to a unique individual who interests you enough for them to commit to you long term," she says. "They have to go do their own thing and you have to go do your thing, and then you can wake up and go, 'How did it go?'. I think if you love someone, set them free. It gives you a solid, safe base. That person is your cheerleader, and will be your commiserator."

© Instagram Adjoa has been married to Howard for 24 years

Finding freedom has been a great theme of her own Second Act, she continues. "It's glorious. Abandon yourself to the wonder of the world, and give time to reflect on who you are, what you like, where you like to be. Do you like to go walking? Do you like to lie down a lot? Do you want to go and listen to that band no one else wants to go to? Go on your own. It's fine."

While Bridgerton fans are sure to be avidly awaiting the next series, due for release in 2026, Adjoa has her own hopes when it comes to the show. "I never get to be in scenes with Polly Walker, who plays Lady Featherington. Polly Walker is a don. I've loved her work for ever. I have lots of favourites [on the show] but I would like to have some scenes with her.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Adjoa Andoh plays Lady Danbury in Bridgerton

"There's a lot of fabulous older women in that show, you know," Adjoa says. "Who actually watches the majority of television, who buys the majority of theatre and cinema tickets? It's women over 40. So, let's see women over 40 and their stories on screen, please."

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Polly Walker plays alongside Adjoa in Bridgerton

