Say HELLO! to our Second Act podcast starring Tamzin Outhwaite

It's a big day in HELLO! HQ, as today sees the launch of our Second Act Podcast, bringing to life our exclusive inspiration and advice on how to thrive in midlife and beyond.

Each episode sees our host, beauty broadcaster Ateh Jewel, chat to inspiring celebrities and experts, teasing out top tips and life experiences to share with our community.

With each weekly episode, you can expect searingly honest chat and revelations as Ateh sits down to discuss everything from divorce, confidence, how to cope with menopause, dating, solo travel, parenting, fitness, beauty, wellness and more.

"I am so proud and excited to be the host of the Second Act podcast," says Ateh, 46. "This is a podcast I want to listen to, and I feel it is going to heal a generation of women.

Ateh Jewel is the host of HELLO!'s Second Act podcast

"We have some formidable guests coming up who are so inspiring and generous with their stories. The Second Act podcast is about sharing, caring, healing, learning and having fun.

"Whether you have kids, are married, have been divorced or not, there is something here for you to learn and grow, so tune in! I feel like it is an MBA in happiness and joy that I am getting for free, so thank you HELLO! Magazine!"

Introducing episode one

This week's podcast, sponsored by Absolute Collagen, kicks off with a no-holds-barred chat with former EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite.

Ateh and Tamzin kick off the Second Act podcat

The actress, who founded the We Free Women charity to support burnt out women, talks about her "grown up" split from her boyfriend who was 20 years younger than her, why she refuses to use dating apps and the pressures of being in the "sandwich generation" – plus, shares the wellness secrets that have helped her through perimenopause.

"It took me a long time in life to start having a love affair with myself instead of a man," she tells Second Act. "The constant search to find someone to complete you is dangerous. There is so much discovery of yourself you can do."

LISTEN: Tamzin Outhwaite on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast