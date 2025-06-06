The sustainable detail I'm obsessed with for my summer wedding - and you will be too!

As I plan my summer wedding, I'm constantly on the lookout for ways to make our big day not only beautiful but also kind to the planet.

And let me tell you, there's one eco-friendly detail that has caught my attention and I'm convinced it's going to be at every chic wedding this season - real petal confetti.

More couples are now choosing biodegradable, natural confetti over synthetic options - so more petal moments over rice, paper or glitter throws.

Having done my research, it's clear why real petal confetti is such a big deal in 2025.

Reasons to pick real petal confetti

Sustainability matters - For us, choosing natural, low-impact products is a huge priority. When I learned that paper confetti comes from trees that take years to grow, then need to be felled, processed, bleached and dyed - all super resource-heavy steps - it was a no-brainer. Our petal confetti, on the other hand, comes from flowers that grow in just a few months and require way fewer resources. It's such a greener option, and that makes me feel good about our choices.

It's wildlife-friendly and mess-free - The thought of non-biodegradable confetti lingering in our beautiful outdoor venue and potentially harming wildlife just doesn't sit right with me. That's why I love that petals are 100% natural and safe for outdoor use; they simply return to the earth. No mess, no fuss and no guilt!

It looks absolutely stunning in photos - As someone who loves a good photo op, this detail really sealed the deal. Delphinium and wildflower petals are small and light, making them perfect for throwing. They float down so slowly, giving our photographer plenty of time to capture those magical, confetti-filled moments. Plus, it can be more unique going with a mix that combines fluttery petals with larger rose and hydrangea petals for extra pops of colour.

Confetti bars are such a fun touch - Brides and grooms may want to opt for a confetti bar. It's such an interactive display that lets guests create their own blend and feel even more a part of the celebration. It adds both fun and a personal touch to anyone's wedding décor – a win-win!

Learn from the pros

The best advice I've received, especially from the folks at Shropshire Petals, is that "you can never have too much confetti – the more petals, the better the shot!"

They add: "Encourage all your guests to get involved and remind them to throw up rather than at the couple for the most magical flutter effect you'll treasure forever."

At Shropshire Petals, they grow and handpick flowers on our family farm in Shropshire, drying them in petal form to create bespoke, eco-friendly confetti mixes. It's a small detail with a big impact: beautiful in photos, kind to the planet and completely biodegradable.