9 of the most lavish wedding venues around the world

With the desire to make your big day picture-perfect and the cliché 'happiest day of your life', it's no surprise that weddings are a billion-dollar industry.

One of the most crucial decisions is your venue – it will be where your guests travel to, it acts as the backdrop to your everlasting photos and it sets the tone for your decorations, bridal dress and more. No pressure, right?

The venue should account for 40 per cent of a couple's wedding budget, according to The Knot, but what if you plan to spare no expense? Join us as we explore the most lavish wedding venues across the globe – they're iconic for a reason.

The Plaza Hotel, New York City

The Plaza Hotel is a recognisable landmark in New York City and regularly features in Hollywood films. One glance at the grand ballrooms with pillar-lined dancefloors, gold interiors and dripping crystal chandeliers and it's easy to see why.

Stepping off the bustling streets of central New York, brides and grooms can embrace the tranquillity of the Royal Suite, boasting a stately living room with a grand piano, a separate library, a fitness room, a chef’s kitchen and views of Fifth Avenue and the Pulitzer Fountain.

One of the current wedding offers includes a ceremony seating 30 guests, a piano player and a champagne toast.

Prices start from £50,000

Babington House, Somerset

Part of the exclusive Soho House members club, the Somerset-based Grade II-listed manor set in 18 acres of English countryside is the perfect spot for a wedding.

Couples have access to 33 bedrooms, a Cowshed spa and indoor and outdoor pools. Wedding packages also include a Champagne reception, a wedding dinner in the Orangery, a DJ with no curfew (thanks to the remote location), flowers and lighting.

Prices start from £30,000

© BENJAMIN WHEELER/Babington House

Kew Gardens, London

The Ritz, Corinthia Hotel and Claridges all attract a host of loved-up couples to the English capital, but those looking for a more unique yet iconic London venue can turn to Kew Gardens.

After exchanging vows in the 19th-century glasshouse Nash Conservatory, move to the colourful Princess of Wales Conservatory for a drinks reception before ending the night inside the picturesque Orangery. Featuring grand, arched windows, the elegant space offers the natural light and garden scenery of an outdoor wedding without the added stress of the ever-changing British weather.

Prices start from £19,500

The Four Seasons Hotel, Hong Kong

The Four Seasons Hotel chain is known for being one of the most opulent accommodations worldwide, so what better place to play host to your wedding?

Travelling to the Hong Kong branch, you'll be met with breathtaking uninterrupted views of Victoria Harbor, a pre-ceremony cocktail reception with six-storey windows, white-marble staircases guiding guests to the Grand Ballroom, and Michelin-starred menus.

Prices start from £30,900

Caruso Belmond Hotel, Italy

The Amalfi coast is not just an idyllic holiday destination with tumbling hills overlooking crystalline waters, it's also home to The Belmond Hotel Caruso.

Exchange vows at the 900-year-old Duomo of Ravello and celebrate the occasion in the luxurious gardens by the showstopping infinity pool or in the frescoed hall of the 11th-century estate complete with a private bartender and live canapé station. With helicopter tours above the Gulf of Salerno and private cruises to enjoy nearby, this wedding venue could double as a romantic honeymoon.

Prices start from £41,800

© TYSON SADLO/Caruso Belmond Hotel

Musha Cay, The Bahamas

As the only private archipelago of 11 islands available to rent, Musha Cay is home to 40 private beaches across 700 acres and is described as "your own personal playground" in the Bahamas.

Privacy and exclusivity come to mind with this remote island location, where 22 of your closest friends and family can witness your wedding ceremony while holidaying in five beautiful homes exploding with character.

Who wouldn't be inclined to snorkel through Sea Turtle Cove, hike to a secret pink sand beach or jet ski to a two-mile seasonal sandbar?

Prices start from £160,000

Umaid Bhawan Palace, India

As the sixth-largest private residence in the world, the Umaid Bhawan Palace features 15 acres of gardens, a banquet hall, a library, a ballroom, an indoor swimming pool and a spa.

Some of the coveted areas for wedding hire include: the Baradari Lawn, 1858 square meters of lush greenery; the Fountain Courtyard, where the grand water feature meets ornate jharokhas; Marwar Hall, a luxurious banquet venue with majestic pillars and chandelier; and Rathore Hall, where 150 guests can gather underneath gracefully curved ceiling.

If you needed any more proof of its grandiosity, the Jodhpur royal family's palace was the chosen location for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's four-day wedding in 2018.

Prices start from £50,000

© Umaid Bhawan Palace

Château de Versailles, France

History enthusiasts rejoice, you can tie the knot inside the Palace of Versailles. As well as the famed Hall of Mirrors, the chateau boasts several other stunning rooms that will leave guests awestruck.

Spanning the length of the South Wing’s first floor, the Gallery of Great Battles features 35 paintings and can host 600 to 800 people for dinner or cocktails.

Meanwhile, the Orangery, built between 1684 and 1686, can fit more than 1,000 guests and overlooks the parterre's 1,200 exotic trees during the summer.

The iconic location even caught the attention of Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West, who hosted a pre-wedding dinner and private tour at the palace before flying to Forte di Belvedere in Florence for the ceremony.

Prices start from £240,000

Velaa Private Island, Maldives

Tranquil white sand beaches and adrenaline-filled water sports in the warm Indian Ocean come to a perfect intersection in the Maldives. This makes Velaa Private Island arguably one of the most idyllic spots for an intimate yet visually spectacular wedding and lavish honeymoon.

Choose from three wedding packages that can accommodate up to 50 guests. A pre-ceremony couples massage will lull you into relaxation before you stroll barefoot in the sand down the aisle for your oceanside ceremony.

Champagne, canapes, and a private BBQ on one of the world’s most private beaches await, while the luxury continues on a sunset cruise on yacht Rania to toast your union, which is not legally binding.

Prices start from $250,000