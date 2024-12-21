10 of the most stunning wedding dresses money can buy

Nothing says grandeur more than a wedding dress with an avant-garde silhouette or cascading embellishments.

Browsing through boutique shops and designer stores for your dream gown is one of the most exciting parts of wedding planning, with many brides-to-be having envisioned their perfect gown from childhood.

While some focus on prioritising their venue or photographer, many invest in an opulent bridal gown that will make them feel like a princess living out their real-life fairytale.

Sharp silhouettes, mesmerising lace and princess skirts are some of the most sought-after features, but not all designers are one and the same.

Take a look through HELLO!'s top wedding dress designers, including those loved by some of your favourite celebrities and royals, for inspiration for your big day.

Galia Lahav

Galia Lahav came from a family of seamstresses, and she embraced that skill to launch her eponymous label in 1984. Red carpet drama meets opulent bridal is the running theme of the brand, which offers the GALA made-to-order bridal line and Bridal Couture line.

An average of 120 hours of work goes into each intricate gown. The result is bold designs with feathered details, low backs, sweetheart corsets, leg splits and more. We love The Meg & The Fabiana

Vivienne Westwood

As one of Britain’s most influential fashion designers, Vivienne Westwood needs no introduction. Her eponymous label – which has been a symbol of British avant-garde since the 1970s – released the first wedding gown collection in 1992, and has continued to challenge the conventional fashion restraints since then.

Today, edgy silhouettes include oversized shoulders, innovative draping and structured corsets, designed to offer uniqueness to any bride. Just look at Carrie Bradshaw's iconic gown from Sex and the City for proof. We love The Olivia & The Ember Gown

Vera Wang

Romantic ruffles, tumbling tulle and contrasting bows are synonymous with Vera Wang. After starting her career as a figure skater, she opened her flagship bridal boutique in New York City in 1990 and quickly found her niche as a contemporary designer, blending textures and creating dramatic silhouettes.

Victoria Beckham, Mariah Carey, Lily Aldridge… the list goes on of celebrity brides who turned to Vera Wang for their contemporary bridal gowns. We love The Hortense Dress & The Flore Dress

Jenny Packham

Beading is king when it comes to Jenny Packham. Thousands of glittering embellishments hand-stitched onto every inch of the sculptural silhouettes are sure to make any bride feel the belle of the ball – it's hard not to be the centre of attention with beading and sequins catching the light at every angle.

After launching her brand in 1988, the designer has worked with the likes of the Princess of Wales, Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Lopez on gowns synonymous with elevated luxury, with everything from sweeping silk chiffons to liquefied metallic dresses on offer. We love The Ibis Gown & The Sofie Dress

Emilia Wickstead

Inspired by her fashion designer mother, who created made-to-measure clothing, designer Emilia Wickstead launched her own brand in 2008. Described as the "the epitome of modern femininity", it has a focus on simplicity.

This carries through on all of her designs, from a minimalist square-set neckline to a column gown with an oversized bow. We love The Luna Dress & The Viva Dress