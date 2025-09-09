Meet Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet's pediatric nurse wife, after actor finally marries longtime girlfriend

Eric Stonestreet, one of the stars of Modern Family, just married his longtime girlfriend, Lindsay Schweitzer in a small ceremony at their home in Kansas City. In an Instagram post true to his comedian personality, Eric shared the news writing: "It's my birthday and guess what I got," with photos of he and Lindsay walking down the aisle. The happy couple have been together for many years, meeting in 2016 at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City. Here's everything we know about Eric's bride.

Lindsay is a pediatric nurse in the Midwestern city and was working when she met her now husband at the annual Big Slick charity, which raises money for the cancer center at Children's Mercy hospital. The event has raised over $22 million since it first launched in 2010 and regularly welcomes A-list celebrities, like Eric, Paul Rudd, and Jason Sudeikis, to help with its fundraising efforts.

© Instagram The couple got married on Eric's birthday

Before meeting Eric, Lindsay gave birth to twin boys, who are now 12 years old. According to the Modern Family actor, they helped plan his proposal in 2021. "I asked Lindsay's boys, who are 9," Eric told PEOPLE in 2022. "I was like, 'Do you know much about this world?' And they were like, 'We watch YouTube videos on this all the time.'"

© Instagram Eric and Lindsay's ceremony was held in their Kansas City home

When Eric popped the question, Lindsay initially thought it was a joke. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he explained: "I wanted to get her somehow [with the proposal]." But, Eric continued: "You know I've won a lot in life ... but I definitely win with Lindsay. She is an amazing person, and I am so thankful that we met five years ago."

Eric raves about his now wife often, telling Ellen DeGeneres: "She's just a good person and a great mom. I joke all the time that she's uniquely qualified to be my fiancée because she can put up with me."

© Instagram The couple has been together since 2016

Both Lindsay and Eric are from Kansas City, Missouri. They dated long-distance for two years while he filmed the last seasons of Modern Family in Los Angeles, but when the COVID-19 pandemic began, Eric moved to the Midwest, noting that "it was just the time."

Eric's Modern Family co-stars shared their well wishes to the happy couple in the Instagram post. His TV husband, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, wrote: "Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I'm so happy for you!!!!" Jesse's real life husband, Justin Mikita, commented: "Congrats!" And, outside of the Modern Family world, actress Octavia Spencer wrote: "Congratulations! So happy for you both."

© Instagram Lindsay notoriously keeps a very private life

In July, Eric told PEOPLE that he and Lindsay's plan was always to get married in their Kansas City home. "We got engaged and then all of a sudden got an opportunity to build a house, and I thought, no better way to start a relationship than literally building a foundation."