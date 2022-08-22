Sarah Hyland is a daring bride in unexpected wedding dress at 52-acre estate

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's been three years in the making, but Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' wedding finally went ahead at the weekend – congratulations to the happy couple!

The Modern Family actress was a vision in an off-the-shoulder bridal gown as she exchanged vows with The Bachelor in Paradise star at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California. Set on the 52-acre estate is an organic vineyard, winery and the Provence-inspired Sunstone Villa, which boasts five master suites, a billiards room, and numerous terraces with sweeping views overlooking the Santa Ynez Mountains.

So we have no doubt it was an ideal spot for the couple's star-studded wedding, attended by the likes of Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Photos obtained by the MailOnline show the Haley Dunphy actress rocking a white gown with delicate tulles straps, a full train, and, perhaps most surprisingly, a hook and eye corset that fastened at the front. Sarah's wedding dress may have been an unexpected choice since she ran the risk of the fastenings coming undone throughout the day.

Luckily, they seemed to have remained secure as the bride waved her hands in the air alongside her pink floral and pearl bouquet alongside her new husband Wells, who wore a classic black suit. Sarah styled her dark hair in glamorous curls, with a long veil and drop pear-shaped diamond earrings adding the finishing touches to her bridal look.

Photos show the couple walking hand-in-hand up the aisle, which was decorated with white, red and orange flowers and flanked by numerous wooden chairs for their 150 guests.

Sarah and Wells got engaged in July 2019 and were planning to get married on 8 August 2020, but they were one of many couples who were forced to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple got engaged in 2019 and planned to host their wedding in 2020

Sarah marked both anniversaries recently. To mark three years since their engagement, she shared throwback photos of herself wearing a strapless bridal gown embellished with hundreds of crystals with a matching cape as she sat on the bonnet of a car with Wells.

"Everything the light touches," Sarah wrote, and she later captioned a snap of her rocking a mini dress: "8.8.20. 2 years of would-be marriage bliss. I Love You to Pluto and Back. Let’s make it official already."

