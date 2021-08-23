Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet and fiancée Lindsay's engagement photos confuse fans The couple have been dating for four years

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet, 48, announced he is engaged to his girlfriend of four years Lindsay Schweitzer with a series of photos on Instagram, but the news came as a shock to his followers.

Proudly wearing her new oval-shaped diamond ring on her left hand, pediatric nurse Lindsay cuddled up to her fiancé as they sat at the wooden dining table. The bride-to-be had a big smile on her face on all three snaps, while Eric looked delighted as he pointed out the engagement ring in the final photo!

"She said, 'She’d have her people call my people'", he joked in the caption. His followers flooded the comments section with congratulations for the pair, including Gwyneth Paltrow who wrote: "YAY!!! We are so happy for you," and Bethenny Frankel who simply commented: "YES."

However, others were surprised to hear the news because they were under the impression the pair had already tied the knot. "I already thought you two were married so this is different....," remarked one, while another added: "I thought y’all were married already."

Eric and Lindsay met at the Big Slick charity weekend in Kansas City in 2016 and began dating in 2017, according to People.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram

The TV star, who is best known for his role as Cameron Tucker on the ABC show, had nothing but praise for his partner back in 2017 during a chat with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show.

Ellen said of Lindsay: "She's a nurse. That's a good thing for you, because you're a hypochondriac."

Eric and Lindsay have reportedly been dating since 2017

He replied: "I'm a big baby, too. She calms me — she calms my nerves. I'm a very high-strung person. You can tell, right?"

The couple tend to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, but we're sure fans will be hoping to get some details about their upcoming nuptials.

