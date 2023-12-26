Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's son Patrick engaged to model girlfriend – see her unique ring!

Congratulations are in order for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, whose son Patrick is engaged!

The former couple's son, 30, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, model Abby Champion, 26, after almost eight years of dating.

Patrick is the Terminator star's first of three sons. He also shares with Maria kids Katherine, 34, Christina, 31, and Christopher, 26, plus Joseph Baena, also 26, his child with former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena.

The former California governor's son took to Instagram following Christmas day to share the happy engagement news, sharing a slew of photos from the romantic proposal.

He first posted a snap where Abby is showing off her moi-et-toi style diamond ring while her now-fiancé plants a kiss on her cheek, followed by one of the pair sharing a kiss by the beach posing behind a heart-shaped arrangement of red roses.

Patrick also shared a glimpse inside the celebrations that followed, in a photo where they are captured showing off an ornate white cake with a photo of them printed on it, while enjoying a celebratory dinner with their family.

"FOREVER AND EVER," Patrick, an actor like his father, wrote in the caption of the joint post, and the comments section was quickly flooded with excited messages from their celebrity friends and fans alike.

His mom Maria ecstatically wrote: "Yippee bravo we are all so happy for you for your love for your now for your future your love is inspiring joy joy joy," as Twilight star Taylor Lautner added: "I CAN NOW DIE HAPPY," plus his wife, also Taylor Lautner, commented: "The best news ever," and Paul Walker's daughter Meadow wrote: "Congratulations my love, I'm so happy for you two."

© Instagram The couple had a romantic proposal on the beach

Others followed suit with: "OMG HUGE!!!!!!! So happy for you!!!!" and: "Awww congratulations!!!" as well as: "Omg congrats you guys!!!" plus another one of his followers wrote: "Congratulations! So excited for you guys"

© Instagram They celebrated with family and a fabulous cake

Patrick and Abby were first romantically linked in September of 2015, before confirming their relationship with an Instagram hard launch in February of 2016.

© Instagram Arnold has four children with his ex-wife Maria

For Abby's 24th birthday in 2021, Patrick recalled their first date and how quickly her order of choice at the restaurant sealed the deal for him.

In a birthday tribute at the time, he joked: "I knew we would hit it off from the moment we had our first date & you ordered off the kids menu!!"

