Exclusive: Penny Lancaster on her 'non-stop' relationship with 80-year-old Rod Stewart

In this week's episode of HELLO!'s Second Act podcast, sponsored by Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair, model, police officer, and author Penny Lancaster opens up about life with husband Rod Stewart and their extended blended family, how she dealt with traumatising sexual harassment, and how she 'crashed and burned' during the menopause.

In an emotional chat, Penny opens up to Ateh Jewel about the time she felt at breaking point mentally. It was only thanks to advice from her fellow Loose Women panellists that helped her realise she was not having a breakdown – she was going through menopause. She now feels like she has emerged from her second act as a happier, more confident version of herself. "I literally just crashed and burned," the 54-year-old says. "HRT was my saviour, and it put me back on track, to feel strong again and to feel like [menopause] is not the end, it is just a new beginning."

© Getty Penny Lancaster shares the realities of menopause with Ateh Jewel

Age gap relationship

Penny, who also has an exclusive interview in this week's issue of HELLLO!, also gave her take on the outcry over her 26-year age gap wedding to Rod. Penny was just 27 when she met Rod, who was 53 at the time, but the couple has been inseparable ever since.

© Redferns Penny was in her 20s when she and Rod fell in love

"My husband is not like anyone of his age at all. When we first met, I needed someone in my life who had some experience that could guide me because I was a little bit lost as to what direction to go in and where my strengths were. The age thing was almost an advantage, really, to have someone that little bit older. He's 80 now and he's just nonstop. I mean, I can't keep up with him."

Listen to the Second Act podcast now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and YouTube.