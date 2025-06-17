Penny Lancaster's slinky second wedding dress for secret Rod Stewart boat party

Penny Lancaster, 54, and Rod Stewart, 80, marked their 18th wedding anniversary on 16 June, with the Loose Women star looking back on their Italian celebration with fond memories.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Penny revealed she wore a secret second wedding dress for an intimate moment with her new husband on a boat. The pair sat at the helm facing away from the camera in Portofino, with Penny draping her arm across Rod's shoulders in a white chiffon slip dress with spaghetti straps.

For her relaxed beauty look, the bride kept her honey-blonde hair in loose beachy waves, while Rod matched his wife in a white jacket and black trousers.

© Instagram

"Sailing into the port of St Margarita, 18 years ago, to register our marriage before the religious ceremony later that afternoon [white heart] 2007," Penny captioned the unearthed photo.

'Maggie May' singer Rod reposted it alongside the gushing message: "18 years of love, affection and undiminished devotion. What a woman she is!"

© Getty Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart got married in Portofino

This wasn't the only bridal look Penny sported throughout her wedding weekend.

Penny's wedding dress

© Instagram The bride shared a peek at the back of her wedding dress

For the religious ceremony, the model chose a more glitzy bridal gown by Spanish designer Manuel Mota with a strapless neckline and an embellished bodice.

The doting mother, who was joined by her eldest son Alastair, completed her bridal look by securing her blonde hair in a curled updo with face-framing strands falling loose.

The couple's blonde-haired two-year-old son was all smiles as he posed for photos in a crisp white shirt like his father Rod.

Rod's older children, Kimberly, Ruby, Renee and Liam, also attended the couple's wedding, but Penny and Rod's youngest son Aiden was not born until 2011.

Vow renewal

Aiden later encouraged his parents to renew their wedding vows in the 45-acre grounds of their Essex home in 2017 after feeling as though he missed out on the family celebrations.

© Getty The couple's youngest son encouraged them to renew their vows at their Essex home

"Aiden is always looking at wedding pictures and always says 'Mummy, where am I?' And I'm like, 'You weren't born then!'" she told HELLO!.

They exchange vows underneath a beech tree in the garden in front of 100 guests, before enjoying a three-course meal in a marquee.

Speaking of their eight-year marriage, Penny said at the time: “Being able to reflect on those ten years and say those words to one another and still know we mean them is important.

"This felt more special. You get married with the hope that you’ll be together. When we renewed our vows, we said them not with just hope but with a reassurance. Along with hope, there is also faith, love and bringing all the family together."