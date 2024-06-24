Penny Lancaster's £85k princess engagement ring from Rod Stewart is a 'breathtaking symbol of their lasting love'

Penny Lancaster always adds gleaming jewels to her glamorous outfits. But the jewel in her crown is most definitely her gorgeous diamond ring.

Sir Rod Stewart proposed to his model girlfriend in 2005 at the top of the Eiffel Tower. "I opened the box and he had bought me the most amazing princess-cut diamond engagement. It was classic and striking. I was stunned, threw my arms around him, and burst into tears," the Loose Women star told The Evening Standard.

© Getty Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster got engaged in 2005

The couple tied the knot two years later in Portofino, Italy in front of 100 family and friends on the grounds of a medieval monastery.

© Getty Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart got married in Portofino

It is this "classic and striking" ring that continues to intrigue fans as it can't be missed when worn. Join HELLO! in getting the full lowdown on Penny's enormous sparkler…

How much is Penny's ring worth?

© Getty Rod bought Penny a princess cut ring

It isn't every day that you see a ring as impressive as Penny's. "Penny Lancaster's engagement ring from Rod Stewart is a breathtaking symbol of their lasting love," says Jessica Flinn, Jessica Flinn-Allen, CEO and founder of Jessica Flinn. "Valued at approximately £85,000, Rod's gift to Penny is a testament to both its significant carat size and timeless design."

What are the stones and metals?

© Getty Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster announced their engagement at the Savoy Hotel in 2005

Nilesh Rakholia, jewellery expert and founder of Abelini tells us that the engagement ring features a sparkling princess-cut diamond, set on a platinum band studded with smaller diamonds, hence its incredible value.

A symbolic treasure

We are sure the 'Maggie May' singer didn't choose Penny's ring on a whim. Princess cut diamonds are deeply symbolic and a testament to their love.

© Getty The ring was a beautiful diamond number

"Princess-cut diamonds exuberate modern elegance and are known to represent power, confidence and strength," Nilesh explains. "With its bold lines, a princess-cut diamond has a sense of understated drama that grabs attention."

© Getty Singer Rod Stewart and actress Penny Lancaster pose after announcing their engagement at the Savoy Hotel March 12, 2005

The jewellery expert adds that "the square shape of the diamond combined with the clean cut gives the shape an air of class and glamour, whilst still keeping a dazzling sparkle that is unique to the round brilliant."

Meanwhile, Jessica says that "the white diamond's choice is laden with deep symbolism, representing an unbreakable, everlasting love. As the number one choice of gemstone for engagement rings, it signifies the strength and unity of a couple, mirroring the unrivalled hardness of diamonds, one of the world's most robust materials."

Bang on trend

Despite their engagement being nearly 20 years ago, the model's ring is very much still hitting major bridal jewellery trends for 2024.

© Getty Penny Lancaster wears her beautiful ring to public events

"As a symbol of modern elegance, we can expect to see the princess-cut continue to be a popular choice for engagement rings throughout 2024," Nilesh tells us.

"Whilst being elegant, the princess-cut is extremely stylish. If you’re looking for maximum sparkle in a modern design, this is the ring cut for you."

© Getty The pair got engaged in Paris

The band is also in vogue. Jessica adds: "Cooler metal tones are enjoying a resurgence in popularity due to their versatility, and platinum is ideal for daily wear thanks to its durability."