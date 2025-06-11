Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tamzin Outhwaite: I dated a man 20 years younger than me – here's what I learnt
Tamzin Outhwaite attends the press night after party for "When It Happens To You" © Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

I dated a man 20 years younger than me – here's what I learnt

Tamzin Outhwaite spoke about her younger man on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast

Melanie Macleod
Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Former EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite proved she's the ultimate inspiration for independent women when she shared on HELLO!'s Second Act podcast that she'd rather be single than in a happy relationship.

The 54-year-old recently ended things with her boyfriends of six years, who happened to be 20 years younger than her, and while she ultimately decided she wanted to concentrate on herself rather than on a relationship, Tamzin has nothing but positive things to say about her younger man and the things she learned from being with someone two decades her junior.

Listen to the podcast to hear Tamzin's experience with a younger man…

LISTEN:Tamzin Outhwaite: I left a happy relationship to be single at 54

A strong bond

"He's still one of my best friends, and I adore him," Tamzin told Second Act's podcast host, Ateh Jewel. "I didn't want to never see him again, so we're mates. Which feels very grown up."

Tamzin revealed the pair split earlier this summer© Instagram
Tamzin revealed she and Tom split last year

Proving there's no ill feeling following their split, Tamzin's ex-boyfriend Tom still takes on step-dad duties, eight months post-split, stepping in for school pickups, despite teasing from the girls.

"My youngest said the other day, 'Tom, when you actually start dating someone, how are you going to explain this situation that you come round, you share a dog, you've still got two step kids and you're hanging out with your ex all the time?'" she laughs.

Reflecting on the pressure to jump into a new relationship, Tamzin notes: "The constant search to find someone to complete you is dangerous… I won't do it again. There is so much discovery of yourself you can do.

"It took me a long time in life to start having a love affair with myself instead of another man," she adds. "Friendship is more important than romance right now. I don't know that I've got the time for relationships."

