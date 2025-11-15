Meet The X-Files star David Duchovny's florist wife with a 30-plus-year age gap

David Duchovny is finally back on TV screens in the Prime Video psychological thriller Malice, alongside Jack Whitehall and Carice van Houten. David is best known for his roles as FBI agent Fox Mulder in The X-Files and writer Hank Moody in Californication, both of which earned him Golden Globe awards. In Malice he plays the rich and ruthless businessman Jamie Tanner, who finds himself the victim of the disquieting manny he hired for a friend's children (played by British comedian Jack.)
David was previously married to actress Tea Leoni, with the pair saying "I do" in 1997, and going on to welcome two children, daughter Madalaine, 26, and 23-year-old son Syd.
In 2008, they split, with the actor receiving treatment for sex addiction from August to October. David and Tea reunited in 2011 but filed for divorce and finalized the terms in 2014.
When did David meet his wife Monique?
In 2017, David met his now-wife, Monique, who was 24 and working at SunLife Organics juicery in Malibu, which was owned by David's friend Khalil Rafati.
The pair reportedly remained friends for months, although Monique's uncle told Radar Online that David had been introduced to the family, but love blossomed.
The pair kept their romance largely out of the public spotlight, only making their red carpet debut in 2023.
Supportive spouse
Later that same year, the pair were photographed together for the first time in Vancouver, Canada, where David was shooting a reboot of the long-running sci-fi series The X Files with Gillian Anderson.
David and Monique, who graduated from UCLA in 2015 and was a soccer player, were seen leaving a SoulCycle class in the downtown area of Yaletown.
Red carpet debut
On January 17 2023, David and Monique made their red carpet debut, almost six years after they began dating. Monique supported David at the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's You People, with the pair walking hand in hand.
Monique kept her red carpet debut classy, in a simple black suit paired with black stilettos.
New York Date
Six months later, Monique was also by David's side as he attended the Bucky F*cking Dent premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival.
Monique clearly felt more comfortable, as she wore a bold chocolate-brown dress that bared her midriff.
Courtside seats
In January 2024, the pair proved their romance was still going strong as they attended a Los Angeles Lakers game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
As the pair cheered on the Lakers, Monique and David were seen leaning their heads towards each other, a clear indication of their close romance.
What does Monique do for work?
Monique, now 32, runs her own floral business in Malibu, Friday Flowers Co. The successful business is a bespoke floral design service that promises "high-end artistic, nature-inspired custom arrangements and designs". The company offers arrangements for weddings, events, and private residence floral decorations."Monique often takes to social media to share her creations, including dried flower chandeliers, and cute reels that match her outfits to bouquets.