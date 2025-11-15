Meet The X-Files star David Duchovny's florist wife with a 30-plus-year age gap

David was previously married to actress Tea Leoni, with the pair saying "I do" in 1997, and going on to welcome two children, daughter Madalaine, 26, and 23-year-old son Syd.

In 2008, they split, with the actor receiving treatment for sex addiction from August to October. David and Tea reunited in 2011 but filed for divorce and finalized the terms in 2014.

