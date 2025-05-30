Meet And Just Like That… cast's real-life partners – including Sarah Jessica Parker's A-list husband

Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That… has finally returned for a third season.

While the show deals with the friendships and often turbulent love lives of the main characters, the series' stars appear to fare much better in their real-life relationships.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, has been happily married for almost three decades, while Cynthia Nixon, who stars as Miranda Hobbs, has been with her wife since 2004 following her divorce from her ex-husband, Danny Mozes.

Kristin Davis, meanwhile, is nothing like her on-screen alter ego, Charlotte York, who has been married twice.

From the leading ladies to supporting characters, meet the cast's real-life partners below.

1/ 7 © Getty Sarah Jessica Parker Sarah Jessica Parker has been married to actor Matthew Broderick since 1997, but they dated for several years after meeting in 1991. Matthew, who has starred in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, The Lion King, and more, revealed in 2022 that he knew the moment he set eyes on Sarah that she was the one. "The first time I met her. I saw her walking down the street, and thought, 'That's it,'" he said on Watch What Happens Live. The actress is just as enamored with her husband, telling Harper's Bazaar in 2013: "I love Matthew Broderick. Call me crazy, but I love him. We can only be in the marriage we are. We're very devoted to our family and our lives." She added: "I love our life. I love that he's the father of my children, and it's because of him that there's this whole other world that I love." The couple are parents to son James Wilkie and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell.

2/ 7 © Bruce Glikas/WireImage Cynthia Nixon Cynthia Nixon is married to education organizer and LGBTQ rights activist Christine Marinoni. The couple became friends in 2001 before their relationship turned romantic following Cynthia's 2003 divorce from her ex-husband, Danny Mozes. They started dating in 2004, got engaged in 2009, but didn't marry until 2012, deciding to wait until same-sex marriage was officially legalized in the state of New York. The couple welcomed their son, Max Ellington Nixon-Marinoni, in 2011, and Cynthia is also a mom to her children Seph and Charles, whom she shares with Danny. Cynthia and Christine celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on May 27, 2025.

3/ 7 © getty Kristin Davis Unlike her beloved character, Charlotte York, Kristin Davis has never been married. "We have very different lifestyles, you know?" Kristin said on the Best Friend Energy podcast in 2023. "I'm not married. I've never been married. It's not my thing. I was never focused on it." It's unclear whether she is currently in a relationship as she is fiercely guarded about her private life, but in the past, she has been linked to Alec Baldwin, Liev Schreiber, and West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin. In 2013, Kristin admitted she was "perfectly happy" being single. "Little girls who say, 'I want to get married' – I was never one of those little girls," she's said. "It is not that I wouldn't, but I don't see that I must do it or be unhappy. I don't know if I'll ever get married. I'm perfectly happy [with] my single self." In 2011, Kristin adopted her daughter, Gemma Rose, followed by her son, Wilson, in 2018.

4/ 7 © Getty Images John Corbett John Corbett's alter-ego, Aidan Shaw, certainly has less luck in love than he does. The actor has been married to actress Bo Derek, who starred in the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me, since 2020. Despite their relatively short marriage, John and Bo have been together since 2002, but had no interest in tying the knot until the coronavirus pandemic. "After 20 years, we decided to get married, we didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated," he said on The Talk in 2021. "We thought, 'Well, let's get one nice thing out of it.'" The couple does not have any children, but John previously said adopting kids in the future was "not out of my realm one day to do".

5/ 7 © WireImage Mario Cantone Mario Cantone, who plays Charlotte's BFF Anthony Marentino, married his partner, Broadway actor and theatre director Jerry Dixon, in NYC in 2011 after two decades together. "I got married for the same reasons you did," he said on The View after their wedding. "We're older now. We've been together 20 years. After 20 years, you're like, 'Thanks for the anti-climactic honeymoon, government!'"

6/ 7 © WireImage Nicole Ari Nicole Ari, who plays Charlotte's friend Lisa Todd Wexley, and her husband, Station 19 actor Boris Kodjoe, were both in relationships when they met on the set of Soul Food in the early 2000s. It wasn't until season two that their relationship began to progress, but Boris knew Nicole was 'the one'. "When I met her and had gotten to know her and fell in love with her, I knew that she was gonna be my wife," he told Fox Soul in 2020. Boris was so adamant to make their relationship work, he went to therapy for several months to help him become a better partner before making their romance official. They married in 2005 and are now parents to daughter Sophie Tei-Naaki Lee, born in 2005, and son Nicolas Neruda, born in 2006.