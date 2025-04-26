Meet The Bold and the Beautiful star Scott Clifton's rarely seen girlfriend he loves 'with every aching breath'

Scott Clifton has been caught up in a love triangle as Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful for years, but off-screen, he's only interested in one woman.

The 40-year-old found love again following his split from his ex-wife, Nicole Lampson, with whom he shares son, Ford, nine, and has been dating Elle Anderson for over a year.

While the couple tends to keep a low profile, they are very vocal about their feelings for each other on social media.

Find out more about Scott Clifton's girlfriend, Elle Anderson, below.

© Instagram Relationship history Scott and Elle haven't shared many details about their relationship, so it is unknown how they met, but they went 'Instagram official' with their romance in January 2024. The actor shared a photo of the event planner applying her makeup, which he captioned: "Work of Art. (The makeup is pretty good too.)"

© CBS via Getty Images Red carpet debut The couple attended their first big event together at the 2024 Daytime Emmys. Elle looked gorgeous in a strapless black gown with ornate beaded detailing and a thigh-high split. Sharing some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, Scott penned: "I need to be better about taking pictures at these things, but here's Elle and me (with a special guest appearance by your favorite tv billionaire) at that fancy shindig last night."

© Instagram Declarations of love Scott isn't shy about public declarations of love. In November 2024, he called Elle his "lifeline" as he marked her birthday. "Perhaps in French, or Japanese, or Aramaic, there is some combination of words that comes close to capturing what you mean to me—the lifeline you are, the purpose you give me, the steadfastness of your mind and heart—but my meager English vocabulary will always fall tragically short.



"Happy birthday, to the woman who makes selflessness and grace into an art form; who shattered the glass ceiling of what I imagined love could be; the antidote to cynicism; the heartbeat of the Phoenix; the quiet compass; the brush stroke of wisdom." He concluded: "I love you, Elle. And I celebrate you with every aching breath."

© Instagram Feelings reciprocated It's not just Scott who likes to shout about their love; Elle returned the favor for his 40th birthday in November 2024 with a sweet tribute of her own. Alongside photos of the couple, she wrote in part: "From the moment you walked into my life, everything changed. It feels as if the universe was always leading us to each other, guiding us through every twist and turn until we finally met.



"With you, I don't have to pretend. I can be my true self, flaws and all, and know that I am deeply loved. You see the parts of me that no one else does and love me in ways I never thought possible. Every day with you is a gift, and I can't wait for all the moments we still have to share. "Thank you for being my heart's home and the companion of my soul. I am endlessly grateful for you." She concluded: "Happy 40th Birthday, my love! Here's to a lifetime of making sure you know just how cherished and appreciated you are. I love you more than words can say, and I'll always do everything I can to show it—today, tomorrow, and for the next 40+ years."

© Instagram Ex-wife Before Elle, Scott was married for over 10 years to Nicole Lampson. The former couple wed on October 20, 2012, and Scott announced their split in February 2023. "My wife Nikki and I have decided to separate," he said in a statement to Soap Opera Digest. "Actually, we have been separated for some time now. She remains my best friend in the world, my partner in crime, and my closest confidant and the decision has only deepened the love and respect we have for one another. "Our choice was born of a commitment to one another's happiness and, above all, giving our son Ford the best life we can. We are grateful for everyone's support and ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate whatever the future may hold."