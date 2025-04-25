General Hospital's Maurice Benard celebrates joyous family news with 'baby girl'

Maurice Benard had a huge reason to celebrate this week after he learned some incredible family news that he was quick to share with his fans on social media.

The General Hospital star, 62, is going to attend another family wedding after his daughter, Cassidy, accepted a marriage proposal from her boyfriend, Anthony Cammarata.

Engagement

Anthony popped the question during a trip to DisneySea Tokyo in Japan, and his soon-to-be father-in-law called their engagement a real-life "fairytale".

Sharing the news on Instagram, Maurice posted a photo of Cassidy and Anthony alongside a sweet message, which read: "My baby girl Cassidy is getting married to a great man @anthony_cammarata."

© Instagram Cassidy and her new fiancé Anthony

He added: "They went to Japan and he surprised her in Disneyland it truly is a fairytale."

Maurice was inundated with congratulatory messages from his followers, with one commenting: "Oh! You are in for more gorgeous grandbabies, Maurice! Cassidy is beautiful. Congratulations to everyone!"

A second said: "Congratulations to the couple…and to you and your wife!!" A third added: "Congratulations. May they have many beautiful years filled with joy, laughter, love, and happiness."

Anthony also shared the happy news on his Instagram, posting a close-up photo of Cassidy's stunning engagement ring, which boasts a large, square-cut diamond surrounded by a halo of diamonds.

Another photo showed the couple moments after Anthony proposed, with Cassidy holding up her hand to the camera to show off her new diamond accessory.

Captioning the post, Anthony penned: "Here's to forever with the love of my life," alongside a red heart emoji.

The couple has shared no wedding details just yet, but it won't come as a surprise if they ask Maurice to officiate their big day.

In June 2020, he officiated his eldest daughter Cailey’s wedding to her husband, Carlos. The couple was forced to get married over Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Never in my life did I think I would marry anyone, especially not one of my daughters. Marrying Cailey and Carlos was an honor and a privilege not to mention very very sweet," he wrote at the time.

Maurice and his wife of nearly 35 years, Paula Smith Benard, are parents to four children. Including Cassidy and Cailey, they have another daughter, Heather, as well as a son, Joshua.