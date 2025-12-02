Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's financial agreement revealed after 2024 divorce settlement

A new court filing has revealed details of Channing Tatum and his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan's, divorce settlement, two years after they reached a financial agreement to finalize their 2018 split.

The former couple settled in September 2024, but the details only came to light after they both filed legal documents on Wednesday, November 26, seeking to enforce the terms of the deal.

According to the documents, Jenna will receive 50 per cent of Channing's Screen Actors Guild producers' pension plan for money earned during their 2009–2018 marriage.

Her ex-husband will be paid the same percentage of her SAG producers' pension plan. Benefits are calculated by dividing pension credit earned during marriage by total pension credit earned.

Among Jenna's producing credits are the 2023 TV movie, Devil on My Doorstep, and the three-season TV show based on the Step Up series, Step Up: High Water, which she produced alongside Channing.

Channing, meanwhile, produced the Magic Mike franchise and a variety of films, including 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, Blink Twice, and Roofman.

Despite the former couple's 2018 split, their divorce dragged on for years as Jenna claimed she was owed half of Channing's Magic Mike profits after helping him build the franchise, which included 2015 and 2023 sequels, a Las Vegas live show and a HBO reality show.

Before the settlement was reached in 2024, Jenna accused Channing of failing to turn over all financial documents related to Magic Mike, while he claimed she was dragging out the divorce.

"I have made countless settlement proposals, attended multiple mediations, my attorneys have prepared numerous drafts of proposed judgments, and I have tried to resolve issues with [Jenna]," he said.

"While we have resolved some issues, the most significant financial issues in the case remain unresolved because [Jenna] continues to delay resolution and provides one reason after another for why this case cannot settle," he added.

Jenna and Channing met on the set of Step Up in 2006, married in 2009, and split in April 2018 before they were declared legally single in 2019.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2023, Channing said that their decision to separate didn't come lightly, but admitted that over time they just "grew apart."

"We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart," he said.

"I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different."

Describing their initial separation, Channing said: "In the beginning, it was super scary and terrifying. Your life just turns on its axis. This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you're just like, 'Oh... What now?'"

However, Channing admitted that their split helped turn him into the man he is today. "It was probably exactly what I needed," he confessed.

"I don't think I would've ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next."