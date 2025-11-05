TODAY's Dylan Dreyer emotionally discusses her 'broken' marriage in candid tell-all on split from Brian — watch

Dylan Dreyer joined the Fourth Hour of TODAY with Jenna Bush Hager as the latest guest co-host. The pair started off the episode discussing the most recent happening in Dylan's life, which was moving with her three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, to the suburbs after selling their home in New York City. The mom-of-three described the move as a brand new chapter in their lives, explaining that they're now living in a smaller rental, calling it "freeing" not having to worry about extensive decoration and home-making while it's not yet their own.

Jenna then brought up that the 44-year-old meteorologist is now "single," pointing to Dylan's recently announced separation from Brian Fichera after 12 years of marriage. As seen in the video above, Dylan explained what had shifted in their relationship, what had "broken," and how the pair found healing in it. This is the first time the anchor has opened up about the split with such candor since the news broke.

© Getty Images Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera separated earlier this year after 12 years of marriage

The former couple shared the news on social media with a statement that read: "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between."

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate. We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another."