Watch: Keith Urban returns to social media for the first time since Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban has maintained a much lower profile in recent weeks following the news of his split and pending divorce from his wife of 19 years, Nicole Kidman. Nicole has remained busy and in the spotlight throughout it all, attending fashion shows with their two daughters, Sunday and Faith, continuing work on projects like the Practical Magic sequel, appearing at public events, and also remaining active on social media. She was even memorably "arrested" by Sabrina Carpenter at her show in Nashville, joined by her daughters.

Keith, 58, on the other hand has been more low-key. He has continued to tour and perform consistently, even going viral at one point for his reaction to an audience member at a show named Nicole. He also currently appears in the new CBS series The Road, devoted to finding the next "big thing" in country music to support himself and Blake Shelton on tour.

© Getty Images Keith Urban took a walk down memory lane on "The Road" with his long blonde locks

Keith's last social media post before news of his split broke was a promotional trailer for the Taylor Sheridan show, and on Saturday, November 15, he finally returned to social media for the first time since with another clip from the show (which you can watch in the video above), joining Blake as the two hilariously look back on their early days in Nashville – and the disastrous hair choices that plagued them.

"You know you learn a lot when you've been on the road for more than a few years... especially when it comes to your hair… right @keithurban???" the post's caption read, in which the "For You" singer gets confronted with some of his more off-kilter styling choices, such as sporting long blonde locks going far past his shoulders, and his more signature bob with blonde highlights.