Inside Buck Rogers star Gil Gerard's five marriages including 'amazing' wife of 18 years who announces the actor's death

Gil firstly married a secretary in the 1960s in Arkansas, however, their union only lasted eight months. As an aspiring actor, he then moved to New York City and got married a second time to a bank executive. Their tumultuous relationship was on and off for seven years. The names of his first two wives remain unknown.

In the late 1970s he moved to Los Angeles for more acting opportunities. In 1979 he got married a third time to actress and model Connie Sellecca. Together they welcomed their son Gilbert "Gib" Vincent Gerard in 1981.

During the time, his hit show Buck Rogers in the 25th Century got cancelled, which led the actor to struggle with drug and alcohol abuse and overeating. The pair got divorced in 1987, and Connie got main custody of their son.

Gil got married for the fourth time that same year to Bobi Leonard who was an interior designer and their union lasted a year. Lastly, he married his fifth wife Janet Gerard in 2007, who is the Owner and Designer at Rayguns & Rust, and the couple were together for 18 years up until his recent death.