Inside Buck Rogers star Gil Gerard's five marriages including 'amazing' wife of 18 years who announces the actor's death

Buck Rogers in the 25th Century star Gil Gerard passed away at the age of 82 on December 16. Throughout his life, he has been married five times and had one son. Learn all about his marriages below.
Gil's multiple marriages
Gil firstly married a secretary in the 1960s in Arkansas, however, their union only lasted eight months. As an aspiring actor, he then moved to New York City and got married a second time to a bank executive. Their tumultuous relationship was on and off for seven years. The names of his first two wives remain unknown.
In the late 1970s he moved to Los Angeles for more acting opportunities. In 1979 he got married a third time to actress and model Connie Sellecca. Together they welcomed their son Gilbert "Gib" Vincent Gerard in 1981.
During the time, his hit show Buck Rogers in the 25th Century got cancelled, which led the actor to struggle with drug and alcohol abuse and overeating. The pair got divorced in 1987, and Connie got main custody of their son.
Gil got married for the fourth time that same year to Bobi Leonard who was an interior designer and their union lasted a year. Lastly, he married his fifth wife Janet Gerard in 2007, who is the Owner and Designer at Rayguns & Rust, and the couple were together for 18 years up until his recent death.
What did his wife Janet share about his passing?
Janet shared on her Facebook account: "Early this morning Gil - my soulmate - lost his fight with a rare and viciously aggressive form of cancer. From the moment when we knew something was wrong to his death this morning was only days. No matter how many years I got to spend with him it would have ever been enough. Hold the ones you have tightly and love them fiercely."
You may also like
The posthumous letter Gil asked Janet to share with his fans
Janet took to Gil's Facebook page to share the posthumous letter he asked her to share with his fans. It began: "This is Janet Gerard, Gil's wife. Just to clarify - I was by his side when my husband passed away this morning in hospice care."
The note continued: "Below is the message he left: 'If you are reading this, then Janet has posted it as I asked her to. My life has been an amazing journey. The opportunities I've had, the people I've met, and the love I have given and received have made my 82 years on the planet deeply satisfying. My journey has taken me from Arkansas to New York to Los Angeles, and finally, to my home in North Georgia with my amazing wife, Janet, of 18 years. It's been a great ride, but inevitably one that comes to a close as mine has.'"
He emphasized the importance of not wasting your time on things that don't "thrill you or bring you love." Lastly, the note read: "See you out somewhere in the cosmos."