Where are the cast of Charlie's Angels now? From Farrah Fawcett to John Forsyth

Charlie's Angels was one of the most iconic television shows to come out of the 1970s, shooting the cast to almost overnight fame. Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and John Forsyth each made a name for themselves in Hollywood and left a lasting impact on pop culture.

Catch up below on what they did after Charlie's Angels, and where they are now.

© Getty Images Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith

Farrah Fawcett – Jill Munroe

© Getty Images Farrah Fawcett

Prior to her role in Charlie's Angels, Farrah Fawcett had already been a familiar face on television, although playing Jill Munroe in Charlie's Angels was her breakout role. She was a pop culture icon pretty much overnight, especially after her famous red swimsuit poster.

After leaving Charlie's Angels in 1979, Farrah took on more dramatic roles, earning Emmy nominations for her performances in movies like The Burning Bed (1986) and Small Sacrifices (1989). Other notable films she featured in include The Cannonball Run (1981) and Saturn 3 (1980).

She was married twice, first to actor Lee Majors, and later to actor Ryan O'Neal, with whom she had one son, Redmond O'Neal, 40. The last few years of Farrah's life she battled cancer, tragically passing away in 2009 at the age of 62.

Kate Jackson – Sabrina Duncan

Kate Jackson at the 2006 Emmy Awards

Kate Jackson, who played the intelligent Sabrina Duncan, got her acting start in the early 1970s with guest roles in shows like Dark Shadows (1966-1971) and Love, American Style (1969). Her role in Charlie's Angels made her a household name and earned her two Emmy nominations.

After Charlie's Angels, Kate continued her acting career in films such as Dying Young (1991), and starred in Scarecrow and Mrs. King (1983-1987). She has also directed and produced several projects.

Kate has been married three times, to Andrew Stevens, David Greenwald, and Tom Hart, divorcing her final husband in 1993. In 1995 she adopted her son, Charles Taylor, 29, and opted to live a more private life. After spending many years out of the public eye, Kate attended the 2023 wedding of Jaclyn Smith's son, Gaston (one of the last times she had been photographed was at the 2009 funeral of Farrah.)

Jaclyn Smith – Kelly Garrett

Jaclyn Smith 2019

Jaclyn Smith began her career as a model before her role as Kelly Garrett, who was known for her elegance and glamour. After Charlie's Angels, Jaclyn appeared in The Bourne Identity (1988) and Navigating the Heart (2000), and she also made a cameo in the 2003 version of Charlie's Angels, reprising her original iconic character.

In recent years she has focused on her several fashion and lifestyle brands including her self-named Jaclyn Smith brand, which offers clothing, home and beauty products. Her 1985 collaboration with Kmart cemented her as one of the first celebrities to use her fame to launch a brand.

Jaclyn married her husband, Brad Allen, in 1997 and has two children from a previous marriage, Spencer Margaret Richmond, 39, and Gaston Richmond, 43. She continues to remain active in philanthropy, supporting causes like cancer research and animal welfare.

John Forsyth – Charlie Townsend

© Getty Images John Forsythe in 1999

John was already an established actor when he took on the iconic role of Charlie, having previously appeared in The Trouble with Harry (1955), Bachelor Father (1957-1959), and Madame X (1966).

After Charlie's Angels, John continued acting, starring as another iconic character, Blake Carrington, in Dynasty (1981-1989). He also did voice work for documentaries, narrated multiple TV specials and made numerous guest appearances on talk shows, reflecting on his long career.

John passed away in 2010 at the age of 92 due to pneumonia, leaving behind his wife, Nicole Carter, three children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is remembered for his kindness and professionalism, as well as his many iconic roles.