Remembering Tucker Genal, the TikToker who died at 31

Tucker Genal, a beloved social media personality who amassed nearly three million followers on TikTok, has died at the age of 31. He passed away at his Los Angeles home on Thursday, December 11. HELLO! understands that the cause of death has been reported as an apparent suicide.
Tucker's content often featured his two younger brothers, Carson, 26, and Connor, 25, who were frequent collaborators. The news of his death prompted an outpouring of grief from his family and the wider TikTok community.
Tributes from family and friends
Carson shared an emotional tribute to his almost one million Instagram followers on Monday, December 15.
"I don't even know where to begin," he wrote. "You were my best friend and an even better big brother, my entire life I've spent looking up to you and trying to follow in your footsteps because you were always my hero."
Carson concluded by calling Tucker "the kindest person I’ve ever met and the greatest brother that anyone could have ever asked for."
Sean Schutt, a fellow creator and collaborator, also posted a heartfelt message on Instagram: "You are the kindest, most selfless person I knew. You always put others before yourself and you always knew how to care when no one else did."
Tucker first posted to TikTok in 2019
Tucker launched his TikTok account in May 2019. Over six years, he accumulated over 2.6 million followers and 117.8 million likes by specializing in lifestyle content, family pranks, and short-form comedy sketches, often featuring his brothers.
He shared his last post just hours before his death
Tucker posted his final TikTok, a photo montage documenting his 2025 highlights including trips to Japan and photos with his dog, just hours before his passing on December 10. Since the news broke, fans have flooded the comments section, writing messages like: "Rest in peace. Never know someone's struggles."
Tucker, Carson, and Connor started the Hustle House
Together, Tucker, Carson, Connor, and Sean Schutt formed the Hustle House, a popular creator collective sometimes referred to as "The Good Boys." Amassing more than 1.1 million dedicated followers, they became known for their goofy skits and challenges, including a viral clip where they tossed ping pong balls into red solo cups.
Tucker dated fellow influencer Cortney Gibson
Tucker regularly posted with his ex-girlfriend, Cortney Gibson, 23, to social media. Cortney has 543k followers on Instagram and 2.2 million on TikTok. While it was reported that the couple broke up near the end of 2025, in January of this year, the couple went public with their relationship when Cortney shared a video of them on a "surprise date" to make rugs.