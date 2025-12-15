Meet Fred Sirieix's 2 children and private wife – whose name he's never revealed

Fred Sirieix is back on his beloved Channel 4 reality series, with a special instalment: First Dates Beach Club. The Frenchman is best known for his charming persona and for the romantic atmosphere he creates for hopeful romantics on the hit series.

Off-screen, the TV personality has his own heartwarming romance – but how much has he said about his partner and children publicly? Scroll down to find out everything there is to know about Fred Sirieix's family life, including his private wife and two kids…

Who is Fred Sirieix's wife?

Fred is currently married, however, we do not know very much about his wife. In fact, he has only referred to her by her nickname 'Fruitcake' on social media, though he frequently shares pictures of the two together on his Instagram page.

The couple tied the knot in February 2025, after a long wait. They announced their engagement in March 2020, but had to hold off the marriage ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They exchanged their vows at the luxury villa, Pattoo Castle, in Negril, Jamaica. Fred shared a photo of them beaming for their special day.

He looked unbelievably suave in a white tuxedo, while Fruitcake looked beautiful in the most elegant strapless gown. In the caption, he penned: "18.02.2025" to signify their wedding date.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Fred Sirieix and Fruitcake in May 2024

His wife gave her followers a peek inside the wedding venue via her Instagram stories, showing off the decorated tables inside the villa, which sat beneath the most beautiful atmospheric fairy lights.

In July 2022, he shared a photo of the pair on a date to his Instagram account and imparted some of his much-cherished relationship wisdom to his followers.

Fred wrote: "I'm often asked for relationship advice. Simple. You get out what you put in. So put time, interest, excitement, focus, effort and hard work in your relationship. And religiously set time aside for a weekly date night."

Who are Fred Sirieix's children?

Though this is the 53-year-old's first marriage, he does have two children from a previous relationship. He once had a 12-year relationship with a woman named Alex, and it is believed that she is the mother of his two children: Andrea, 21, and Lucien, 16.

Andrea is a diving athlete, and the proud father often shares photos and videos from her competitions. She competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics and won a bronze medal in the women's 10m Synchro with her teammate Lois Toulson.

© ANL/Shutterstock TV star Fred Sirieix with his daughter Andrea outside the Team GB village in Paris

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in July 2022, Fred shared his hopes for Andrea, just as she was about to turn 18. When asked who should pay on a first date, he responded: "I think, whatever your gender, we should all be equal. I have a young daughter, she's going to be 18 soon, and I want her to be able to have equal opportunities to men.

"I think the idea that men should pay on the first date goes back a long way, dating back to when men were the only people working and women were at home," he continued. "It's quite an archaic, old school concept that men should have to pay for the women. I don't agree with it."

Pondering further about Andrea becoming a young adult, he said: "When I think about my daughter becoming a young woman, heading to university and looking for work, I hope that when it's her time, she's not at a disadvantage because she is a woman."