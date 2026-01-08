Meet Traitors US and DWTS Mark Ballas' famous wife

Traitors US and Dancing with the Stars' star Mark Ballas has been married to his wife BC Jean Ballas since 2016. They couple also share a son named Banksi Wylde Ballas, two.
Who is BC?
BC is a musician and songwriter. She shares her grandparents' passion for music being that they performed alongside singers Fred Waring and Perry Como. Her knack for music was then passed down from her father who plays the trumpet.
At the early age of five, she began writing poetry and then at 13, she started writing songs. We have BC to thank for writing Beyoncé's hit song "If I Were A Boy." She is signed to Clive Davis' label J Records.
How did they meet?
They met in 2012 at their mutual friend's house, in which the host invited guests to perform. The couple opened up about their relationship with Riff Magazine, as they revealed their first impressions of each other.
BC noted: "He couldn't see me; he could only hear me. And I think he liked what he heard."
Mark recalled: "Right when I got there, the whole room was just watching this girl on stage, and she was killing it. Her voice gave me the feels of a Janis Joplin. I was just blown away."
BC added: "We realized we had great chemistry both on and off the stage."
Relationship timeline
Before the party ended, the two exchanged numbers and stayed in contact. They even began a band together in 2015 called Alexander Jean.
Their relationship kicked into high gear and they got engaged in January 2016 and tied the knot in November of that year.
Their wedding was a three-day-long event that featured a Thanksgiving dinner, and BC walked to the beat of her own drum as she went down the aisle to Queen's popular song, "Bohemian Rhapsody."
BC expressed just how deep their bond goes and shared: "We're each other's muses. For some people, spending that much time together doesn't work out well for them, but for Mark and I, we're a balancing act. When one's down, the other picks them up," per People.
When the pair announced their pregnancy in 2023, BC enthusiastically shared the news on social media and wrote: "Lately we've been...making new music, making birthday wishes, went to Disneyland, made more music stuff, turned off our phones and went to the beach, car rides with our best mate, Boba tea, made more music. Also, we've been making ... a tiny human."
The duo struggled with a pregnancy loss the previous year.
In 2025, the couple released their single called "I Don't Dance."