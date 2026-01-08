Meet Traitors US and DWTS Mark Ballas' famous wife

Before the party ended, the two exchanged numbers and stayed in contact. They even began a band together in 2015 called Alexander Jean.

Their relationship kicked into high gear and they got engaged in January 2016 and tied the knot in November of that year.

Their wedding was a three-day-long event that featured a Thanksgiving dinner, and BC walked to the beat of her own drum as she went down the aisle to Queen's popular song, "Bohemian Rhapsody."

BC expressed just how deep their bond goes and shared: "We're each other's muses. For some people, spending that much time together doesn't work out well for them, but for Mark and I, we're a balancing act. When one's down, the other picks them up," per People.

When the pair announced their pregnancy in 2023, BC enthusiastically shared the news on social media and wrote: "Lately we've been...making new music, making birthday wishes, went to Disneyland, made more music stuff, turned off our phones and went to the beach, car rides with our best mate, Boba tea, made more music. Also, we've been making ... a tiny human."

The duo struggled with a pregnancy loss the previous year.

In 2025, the couple released their single called "I Don't Dance."