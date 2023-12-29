Former Dancing with the Stars contestant announces engagement to pro partner – see their photo

Congratulations are in order for Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart, who announced on social media that they were engaged!

The couple, who met on the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars, shared the news with a pair of photos in which Britt showed off her beautiful engagement ring from their hike, followed by a snap of them sharing a kiss.

"Forever!!" the photo was simply captioned, and they were immediately inundated with congratulatory messages from many of their co-stars on the show and other past contestants and pros.

"Yes Yes and more YES!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations you two beautiful babes," Julianne Hough commented, with Emma Slater writing: "Absolutely the BEST NEWS ON THE PLANET!!!! Crying, so happy for you both!!! You guys are getting married!!!!"

Brandon Armstrong added: "Oh YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES," while Jenna Johnson gushed: "CRYINGGGGG! CONGRATULATIONS TO THE FIANCÉS!!!!"

SAG Award-winning actor Daniel, 34, competed on season 31 of DWTS, which aired between September and November 2022, where he was partnered with pro Britt, also 34.

© Instagram Congratulations Daniel and Britt!

The pair quickly became fan favorites and were dubbed "Team Sign to Shine," being deemed an "inspiration" by Derek Hough for Daniel's representation for the deaf community. Their chemistry was immediately palpable as well, and fans particularly loved how quickly Britt took to sign language and adapting her routines to best fit her partner.

Many of their followers were eager to see their professional relationship turn into a professional one, especially after their elimination in the semi-finals in fifth place.

They embarked on the DWTS Tour with several of their fellow contestants and pros, and this February, they officially confirmed that the romance was in fact real when Daniel posted a photograph of the pair on Valentine's Day and called her his valentine.

© Instagram The former DWTS partners are officially engaged

Since then, they've been adorably sharing several glimpses of their love story on social media, making their red carpet debut later in February at the Creed 3 premiere, and moving in together this August in Los Angeles.

Daniel is best known for his gripping supporting turn in the 2021 Oscar-winning film CODA, while Britt has professionally danced with the likes of Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Janet Jackson.

Ahead of the premiere of the show's 32nd season, the history-making DWTS pro spoke with HELLO! about creating legacies and inspiring moments with her partners over her time as the show's first Black female pro.

© Getty Images The pair first met on the ABC show and ended their season in fifth place

She first joined the show as a full-time pro in season 29 with figure skater Johnny Weir, placing 6th, followed by actor Martin Kove, placing 15th, a 5th place finish with Daniel in season 31, and an 11th place finish with NFL running back Adrian Peterson on the most recent season.

"I had the amazing opportunity to shed light and create awareness around deaf culture and the deaf community through my partnership with Daniel last year," she shared.

© Instagram They confirmed that they were in a relationship on Valentine's Day this year

"I'm so grateful that DWTS gives me these amazing humans to connect with but also allow me to share something about the differences in each and every one of us."

