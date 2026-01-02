Meet Tom Brady's famous 25-year-old girlfriend, Alix Earle

Alix was previously romantically involved with NFL player Braxton Berrios from 2023 to 2025. She revealed to her millions of fans that the two called it quits because of "long distance."

Alix shared online while crying: "Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven't gotten to see each other that often. It's just been really difficult for me. I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place. "

She continued: "I want him to have someone with him 24/7 who can support him and be there for him. And he wasn’t really expecting that of me. I think it was more a me thing but I constantly felt guilty."

The influencer explained that he is her "best friend." Alix added that she "can't be what Braxton needs," and said: "Part of [me] really wants to be focusing on [myself] right now."