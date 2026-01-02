Meet Tom Brady's famous 25-year-old girlfriend, Alix Earle

Tom Brady, 48, has been spotted getting cozy with his new girlfriend Alix Earle, 25. Learn all about her and their blooming relationship below.
Who is Alix Earle?
Alix is a social media influencer who is based out of Miami, Florida. She began gaining major traction thanks to her "Get Ready With Me (GRWM)" videos.
Alix has over five million followers on Instagram and over eight million followers on TikTok. She also has her own podcast called Hot Mess.
She was a contestant on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars and made the finale alongside her partner Val Chmerkovskiy. The content creator graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied marketing.
When did Tom and Alix begin dating?
The two were spotted celebrating New Year's Eve in St. Barths. The pair were seen looking newly in love in a video per TMZ, as Alix whispered in his ear and rubbed his back, and Tom held her waist.
Who was Alix with before?
Alix was previously romantically involved with NFL player Braxton Berrios from 2023 to 2025. She revealed to her millions of fans that the two called it quits because of "long distance."
Alix shared online while crying: "Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven't gotten to see each other that often. It's just been really difficult for me. I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place. "
She continued: "I want him to have someone with him 24/7 who can support him and be there for him. And he wasn’t really expecting that of me. I think it was more a me thing but I constantly felt guilty."
The influencer explained that he is her "best friend." Alix added that she "can't be what Braxton needs," and said: "Part of [me] really wants to be focusing on [myself] right now."
Who was Tom with before?
Tom was previously in an on and off romance since 2023 with model Irina Shayk. Before that, he was married to model Gisele Bündchen between 2009 to 2022. The two welcomed their children Benjamin and Vivian into the world together.
What has Tom said about love?
In February 2025, Tom posted a cryptic message on his social media about how to have a successful relationship.
He shared a quote by Laissa Raymond which read: "I really think the secret to being loved is to love. And the secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to have others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend." He simply commented: "Love this," with three heart emojis.