Which DWTS pro dancer has won the most seasons? A full breakdown of the result numbers

Dancing With The Stars turned 20 in 2025, and as the fall season comes to an end on November 25, it's time to take a look back at the past 33 Mirrorball Trophy winners before a 34th is crowned. The celebrity winners have included season one winner Kelly Monaco – who, controversially, was forced into a dance-off after surging from behind to beat the consistently strong John Murphy – and most recently Joey Graziadei.

But which professionals have also scooped the trophy, now known as the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy after the late judge? There have been 19 professional winners, and in the least surprising news you may read today, the pro dancer with the most wins is, of course, Derek Hough.

Len Goodman tribute on Dancing With The Stars

Derek made his first appearance on Dancing With The Stars in season four (week 6) as a guest instructor with his sister, Julianne Hough, and Apolo Anton Ohno. He joined the series full-time in season five and won for the first time in season seven with Brooke Burke. He went on to win five more times before he joined the judging panel; in season 22 he replaced longtime judge Len Goodman, sitting alongside Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

Another fun fact? Half of the winners come from the Hough and Chmerkovskiy family!

© Disney Who will be crowned the 34th winner?

Eleven professionals have won the series once: Alec Mazo (with Kelly Monaco), Karina Smirnoff (J.R. Martinez), Tony Dovolani (Melissa Rycroft), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Meryl Davis), Witney Carson (Alfonso Ribeiro), Emma Slater (Rashad Jennings), Lindsay Arnold (Jordan Fisher), Sharna Burgess (Bobby Bones), Alan Bersten (Hannah Brown), Artem Chigvintsev (Kaitlyn Bristowe), and Daniella Karagach (Iman Shumpert).

On November 25, the 34th winner will be crowned; it will either be Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, or Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach. A win for Alan or Daniella would give them a second trophy, while a win for Val would be his fourth.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Cheryl Burke: 2 wins (tie) Former professional Cheryl has won twice, in seasons two and three, with Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith, respectively. She returned to the dancefloor in 2025 for the 20th birthday celebration, and told fans that it "felt like coming home". "I'm so grateful for how welcoming everyone was and for the opportunity to sit at that judges’ table, sharing the perspective and experience that shaped nearly half my life," she wrote on Instagram, before openly acknowledging that "while it may seem that I’ve ruffled a few feathers along the way, I hope everyone knows that my intention has always been to serve — to honor the craft, to uplift the dancers, and to share what I’ve learned after 26 seasons of living and breathing this show. My feedback always comes from love and deep respect for this art form that gave me everything." Season 2 with Drew Lachey

Season 3 with Emmitt Smith (pictured)

© Disney General Entertainment Con Julianne Hough: 2 wins (tie) Julianne joined the series in season four at the age of 18, and she won her first year and the following year. She was in five seasons before she left in 2009, but she returned in 2014 to serve as a judge, a position she held until 2017. In 2023, she once again returned to Dancing with the Stars as co-host, alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. Season 4 with Apolo Ohno

Season 5 with Helio Castroneves (pictured)



© Disney General Entertainment Con Kym Johnson: 2 wins (tie) Australian dancer Kym joined DWTS for nine years between 2006 to 2015. She won twice with Donny Osmond and Hines Ward, but most famously, she fell in love with her celebrity partner Robert Herjavec during the 20th season in 2015. The pair married on July 31, 2016, in Los Angeles, and welcomed twins in 2018. Season 9 with Donny Osmond (pictured)

Season 12 with Hines Ward

© Disney General Entertainment Con Peta Murgatroyd: 2 wins (tie) Peta Murgatroyd joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars in 2011 as a member of the dance troupe in season 12, but a year later she became a regular member of the professional cast as of season 13. She won the following year, and again in season 22. Peta is married to former DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovsky, who has won once. Season 14 with Donald Driver

Season 22 with Nyle DiMarco (pictured)

© Disney Jenna Johnson: 2 wins (tie) Jenna, Peta's sister-in-law, was a contestant during the tenth season of the reality competition series So You Think You Can Dance, before she joined Dancing with the Stars as a member of the troupe. In 2016 she was promoted to a pro, and won the Athletes season with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon. She won again in season 33 with The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei. For season 34, she was eliminated during the second week of competition in a double elimination; it was her lowest placement to date. Season 26 with Adam Rippon

Season 33 with Joey Graziadei (pictured)



© Disney General Entertainment Con Mark Ballas: 3 wins (tie) Mark Ballas comes from dancing royalty; his mother is British professional dancer Shirley Ballas, who is the head judge on the British version of the show. He joined DWTS for season five in 2007 and has been on every season since for season 23, 24, 26-30, 32 and 33. He was partnered with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt in 2025; they were eliminated in the semi-finals. Season 6 with Kristi Yamaguchi (pictured)

Season 8 with Shawn Johnson

Season 31 with Charli D’Amelio

© Disney General Entertainment Con Valentin Chmerkovskiy: 3 wins (tie) Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Maksim's brother and Jenna's husband, first appeared on season two in 2006 with his brother. He later joined the troupe before becoming a pro in season 13, when he was partnered with model and actress Elisabetta Canalis. He went on to win three times, including most recently in 2023. Season 20 with Rumer Willis (pictured)

Season 23 with Laurie Hernandez

Season 32 with Xochitl Gomez

