Todd Bridges splits from wife of three years – details

After three years of marriage, Todd Bridges and Bettijo B. Hirschi called it quits.

The Diff'rent Strokes star shared with People on January 14: "After much prayer and reflection, my spouse and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This was not an easy choice, and it comes with a heavy heart, but also with love and gratitude for the life we shared."

© Getty Images The duo were married for three years

The actor remained cordial and continued: "I thank God for the time we've had together, the lessons we've learned, and the family we've built. Even in this season of change, I trust He is guiding us both toward healing, peace, and new beginnings.

He added: "I ask for privacy as we navigate this transition and continue to lift my former partner up in prayer, wishing them joy and fulfillment in the chapters ahead."

The pair met in January 2022 thanks to Bettijo's friend who created a dating profile for her. The mutual friend ended up showing the profile to Todd and he was sold.

© Getty Images Todd got his big break in 1978

Todd recalled on The Tamron Hall Show that he was initially shown the profile for Bettijo's "market research" purposes.

Turns out, she didn't need the feedback for future suitors because the duo began dating immediately and Todd proposed only half a year later. The two tied the knot three months later in September 2022.

They got married in a small and private gathering in Beverly Hills and then attended their nearby reception at a restaurant called Il Cielo.

© Instagram Todd met his wife in 2022

The two had a blended family being that Todd has a son Spencir, 27, whom he welcomed into the world with his first wife Dori Smith.

The two were together between 1998 to 2012. Prior to that marriage, he welcomed a 29-year daughter named Bo from a former relationship.

Bettijo also has one son and three daughters from a previous partnership. She is a designer, photographer and event planner.

Her work has been featured in Allure, Parents, Real Simple, O, Redbook, Family Circle and on the Martha Stewart Show. She also has a blog called Paging Supermom, where she discusses parenting and lifestyle.

© Getty Images He became a household name on the show Diff'rent Strokes

Todd's family has been deeply involved in the entertainment industry being that his parents Betty A. Bridges and James Bridges Sr. were actors too.

He got his start on the TV series Barney Miller at the age of 10. In 1973, he got cast on the popular show The Young and the Restless.

Todd has also appeared in The Waltons, Little House on the Prairie and more, however, his big break arrived in 1978, thanks to the hit sitcom Diff'rent Strokes.