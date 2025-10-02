How Jessica Simpson's divorce ruined key plan for her future

Jessica Simpson is embracing a brand new beginning in her life, making her return to music fresh from her split from Eric Johnson. The singer and her former NFL player ex announced in January that they had separated after 10 years of marriage. They also welcomed three children while together: 13-year-old daughter Maxwell, 12-year-old son Ace, and six-year-old daughter Birdie. As it turns out, their decision to separate ended up throwing a wrench into what was supposed to be a big family move.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Jessica, 45, spoke candidly about the making of her new double-EP sets, Nashville Canyon. Part 1 was released back in March, her first set of new music in over 15 years, while Part 2 came out in September. And true to the record's name, she wrote and recorded a majority of it all in the namesake city.

© Getty Images Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson split in January after 10 years of marriage

"You will find a different part of yourself to connect to," she told host Jennifer Hudson of the experience of relocating to Nashville to write. "It's so enlightening, and I just felt that I was reborn. I was going through heartbreak, I was going through an incredible journey of trying to discover self love and compassion…just trying to remain vulnerable but find strength through it."

"I resurrected myself from something that definitely should've taken me down," she continued, speaking also of how emotional coming back to music after so long made her. And as for her three kids, Jessica gushed about how they couldn't be more proud of her and have been supportive ever since she started making trips out to Nashville to write.

In fact, as the "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" singer recalled, she'd gotten a UHaul and the entire family intended to move out to Nashville with her, but was interrupted by the split. "I thought we were all gonna move out there. But our family dynamic sadly changed. But they supported me, they knew I was following my dreams, they saw how happy it made me, how much peace it gave me."

© Getty Images The couple welcomed three children while together, who've been very supportive of their mom's return to music

She further opened up about the experience while previously on TODAY's Fourth Hour, aka TODAY with Jenna & Friends, recalling: "I went out to Nashville because I just felt like that was the place where songwriters – they're not competitive and they allow you to be yourself. Nothing you say is judged and I needed clarity. Like, emotional clarity in general."

© Getty Images The star released her first bit of original music in over 15 years

Referencing her split from Eric, Jessica explained that at first she intended to make a more inspirational record, but that changed once her marriage ended. "And it became something I never would have expected, but there is blessing in the pain. You can find beauty in the pain," she continued.

© Getty Images "I resurrected myself from something that definitely should've taken me down," she recalled.

"I want my daughters and my son to know that, no matter what we go through in life, nothing can take us down. As long as we are who we are and we know our purpose and we are guided by that," she noted, adding that she'd also encouraged her oldest daughter to put her feelings to paper through the difficult time and journal the way she did as a teenager.